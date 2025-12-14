CASE STUDY: How Care-First insurance will impact Albertans' right to sue

If you'd like to imagine what life will be like in Alberta under Care-First insurance, look no further than Ontario.Care-First, Alberta's regulated auto insurance system introduced under Bill 47, is still set to be introduced in January 2027 — despite UCP party members voting to repeal it at this year's annual general meeting (AGM).Under Alberta's current "mixed" insurance model, Albertans can sue at-fault drivers when suffering injuries, pain, lost income, and serious damage resulting from the incident.This will change under Care-First, as the legislation will only permit legal action under certain circumstances — which depend on the at-fault driver having either a criminal or traffic conviction..Without this — at-fault crash victims will not be able to go through the judicial system; instead, they will have to go through a government-approved tribunal.To see how this would look when implemented, an Ontario case may prove as a signal to Albertans' fate.In 2016, 83-year-old Ersilia Sorrentino was injured with "catastrophic injuries" in an automobile accident caused by an at-fault driver. Under Ontario's regulated automobile insurance, her own insurance, covered by Certas insurance, was supposed to pay for the modifications to her home needed due to her injuries..Sorrentino requested $388,082 to support the safety modifications needed at her daughter's home, where she would be living.Since Certas would only give her under $23,000, Sorrentino appealed to the tribunal in Ontario (the License Appeal Tribunal) in 2024.The tribunal denied her appeal because it determined the modifications were not reasonable or necessary for the purpose of reducing or eliminating the effects of any disability.Sorrentino then asked for a reconsideration of her case — and she was again denied by the tribunal in April..In September, the Ontario Superior Court (OSC) (Divisional) issued an oral statement demanding Certas repay the rest of the claim, a total of $365,257, to be paid in " immediate effect.""[Sorrentino] is 92 years old," stated the OSC about the decision."She requires the money to move forward with her life.""If we were to remit the matter back, it is reasonably foreseeable that justice would come too late to do her any good at all.""As it is, [Sorrentino] has suffered another injurious fall and cannot return to her condominium."Certas then appealed this decision — bringing a motion to temporarily pause the payment order, but it was denied by the Ontario Court of Appeal (OCA) — however, their appeal to the OSC's decision is still proceeding..Now, nine years after Sorrentino was injured in the crash — she's still fighting her insurance over payment.This case can be used a an example of what the Care-First tribunal system will look like, and here's why, according to Dana Neilson, a personal injury lawyer at Rodin Law Firm:1. "Under Alberta’s Care-First system, a Care-First Tribunal will be created," Neilson stated."If insurers deny coverage, terminate benefits or fail to pay what is fair, injured Albertans cannot go to court.""The tribunal will decide these cases. The tribunal will be funded by private insurers and is not independent.".2. "The Alberta government maintains Care-First will provide faster and better care and support.""This is far from accurate, as the case of Ms. Sorrentino shows.""She has been delayed in her care and support for more than 9 years." 3. As part of Bill 47, "Decisions of the tribunal are final and cannot be appealed," stated Neilson..4. There is no judicial oversight."The Alberta government also maintains Albertans will receive generous benefits for the rest of their life but as Ms. Sorrentino’s case highlights, insurers will make all decisions about this, with zero judicial oversight," stated Neilson."Insurers hold all the power."