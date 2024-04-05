CASH HEIST: Thieves steal $40M from LA vault and vanish

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is looking for thieves who stole CA$40.4 million (US$30 million) from an unnamed local money storage facility and vanished. The mega heist in the suburban neighbourhood of Sylmar, San Fernando Valley, one of the biggest in California’s history, went down on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. Police don’t yet have clues as to the identity or whereabouts of the robbers. The burglary was pulled off without detection from eye witnesses or security cameras and without setting off any alarms. LAPD Commander Elaine Morales confirmed the heist to the LA Times. The facility is a secure building, Morales said, and it holds cash from a number of local businesses.It would have required an elaborate plan, she said. The thieves would have likely broken into the building through the roof and then miraculously opened the safe. There were no obvious signs from the outside that the vault had been broken into — staff didn’t realize it until the next day. The owners contacted the authorities on Monday after they went into the vault and discovered they were massively short on cash. All these factors led police to believe the thieves were highly experienced, Morale told the publication, explaining that it would not be a commonly known fact that there were significant amounts of money stored at the facility. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is also on the case.