CATCH HIM: Mission thief accused of stealing from monastery and senior

RCMP in Mission are looking for a man suspected of stealing a cash donation box from a monastery before targeting an 83-year-old woman in her own home days later.Police say the thefts began September 2 when a man and woman walked into the Little Flower Monastery in Deroche, east of Mission. After lingering in the lobby for about 15 minutes, the man stuffed a donation box into a white garbage bag and walked out. The pair drove off in a grey Pontiac Sunfire. The man is described as Caucasian, in his fifties, wearing a “True North” ball cap, glasses and Under Armour flip flops. .The woman wore a long black dress, black sandals, and had dark hair tied in a bun. It was the second time in a month the monastery’s box had been stolen.On September 5, the same man allegedly struck again, this time approaching a senior outside her residence on Hurd St. Pretending to be an employee, he convinced the 83-year-old to let him into her suite. After he left, she discovered her wallet was missing. The woman seen with him at the monastery was not present during this theft.Anyone with information is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, referencing file 2025-10979.