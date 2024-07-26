CATCH, RELEASE, REPEAT: Med Hat woman arrested third time this year for dealing drugs

Jacqueline Dopp, an alleged drug trafficker in Medicine Hat, has been arrested for the third time in the past year following a recent drug trafficking investigation by ALERT Medicine Hat’s organized crime team.Dopp, 46, was apprehended on July 18, during a search of a residence in the South Ridge neighbourhood. Authorities seized a variety of drugs, illicit prescription pills, cash, and prohibited weapons, including:30 grams of cocaine1 gram of fentanyl5 grams of methamphetamine14 grams of psilocybin“We recognize the impacts prolific drug traffickers can have on our city and neighbouring communities, especially when they continue to target our most vulnerable population,” said acting Staff Sgt. Curtis Neiman of ALERT Medicine Hat. “This investigation shows ALERT’s diligence in monitoring drug trafficking activity. We continue to follow criminal intelligence and work closely with the Medicine Hat Police Service to target repeat offenders.”Dopp has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as three counts of breaching court orders. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30, 2024.Dopp's criminal history includes previous charges in October 2023 for trafficking fentanyl and in December 2023 for possession of methamphetamine and breaching her release order.Cody Madore, 35, of Medicine Hat, is also facing several drug-related charges in connection with the investigation.The public is encouraged to report any suspected drug activity to the Medicine Hat Police Service by calling 403-529-8481 or submitting tips online (anonymously if preferred) via the website at mhps.ca or the MHPS mobile app. The app is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.Albertans who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers guarantees anonymity.