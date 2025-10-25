Catching climate anxiety — as scary as it seems?

CTV recently reported that climate anxiety goes beyond a feeling of worry.According to a national study called, Prevalence, magnitude and distribution of climate change anxiety in Canada: an interdisciplinary study, 2.35% of the 2,476 people surveyed experienced climate anxiety to a degree "that reaches clinical relevance."According to CTV, this highlights the underlying issue of climate anxiety — the "heightened distress a person feels about the impending threat of climate change."They state this heightened distressful reaction can be due to the real-life experience of extreme weather exposure, or climate change messages. That's not all....It also states, according to a 2022 report on climate change by the Public Health Agency of Canada, climate anxiety could be underestimated, leaving public health systems unprepared to handle the issue.It says that this climate anxiety can lead to actual anxiety symptoms, like obsessive thinking, dread, an inability to concentrate, and nightmares. However, how much is there to dread?Back in 2018, Thomas D. Williams published an article noting that 485 scientific papers were published in 2017 which cast doubt on the efficacy of climate models and related consensus positions on climate change..Williams says the papers claim the influence of increased CO2 concentrations plays a negligible role in the influence of climate change (related to temperature variations, precipitation, and weather events) than once imagined. Williams also said the warming of sea levels, glaciers and sea ice retreat/hurricanes and drought intensities, which we currently experience are "neither unprecedented or remarkable, nor do they fall outside the range of natural variability."The papers point to the computer climate models not being consistently accurate.Similarly, Friends of Science (FOS), an organization run by active and retired earth and atmospheric scientists, engineers, economists, and other energy business experts, commented on the matter in video.."At CBC all we hear about is climate hysteria climate change in your backyard, and Rogers Media, which publishes Maclean's and Shadow Lane has been told by activists investors, NEI investments, that they encouraged Rogers to take a leadership position in supporting climate policy in carbon pricing," stated Michelle Sterling, communications manager for FOS."And the work of the ECO fiscal commission and the CDP's Road to Paris commitments, CDP, the Rockefellers Carbon Disclosure Project."