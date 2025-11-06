CATFISHED BY COPS: London police bag eight in sting operation

Eight men from the London, Ont., region have been charged after being caught in a sting operation by police involving the obtaining of sexual services from minors through an online platform.According to an official release from the London Police Service (LPS), an operation spearheaded by the department’s Human Trafficking Unit in conjunction with the Ontario Provincial Police Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy (OPP-IJFS) has resulted in charges being laid against the eight suspects.Police say the operation was conducted through an online platform, where the men communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.In each case, the men were aware that they were communicating with someone they believed to be under the age of 18.As a result of the two-day operation, conducted between Oct. 28 and 29, the following eight individuals were arrested and charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years of age:Sukhwant Singh, 22, of LondonSayed Bilal Sadat, 31, of LondonJarnail Singh, 34, of WoodstockSami Tawil, 27, of LondonMohit Dineshbhai Kanani, 31, of LondonPujan Raut, 31, of LondonIbrahim Abdalmalek, 27, of LondonOmar Attar, 26, of LondonEach of the accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a London court between Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.“Crime knows no boundaries, and neither do our efforts to combat it. Working with other police services and partner organizations strengthens investigations,” London police said in a statement.“Through collaboration, we can share intelligence, protect victims, and hold perpetrators accountable. Together, we make our communities safer.”