Former environment and climate change minister Catherine McKenna said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is maligning women by standing up for prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson.
“I see with the Leader of the Opposition's latest video, he's working hard to ensure that there is no woman left who will actually vote for him,” said McKenna in a tweet.
I see with the Leader of the Opposition's latest video, he's working hard to ensure that there is no woman left who will actually vote for him.
Poilievre came to the defence of Peterson on Friday, after the College of Psychologists of Ontario demands he undergo retraining for social media etiquette or risk having his clinical psychologist licence suspended.
“Now it should go without saying that in a free country, professionals should not lose their jobs and licences because they express a political opinion contrary to the licencing body that's mandated by the government," said Poilievre.
“I don’t endorse 100% of everything anyone has ever said.”
"If it were not for Global News, we would not have learned that the Conservative leader has been purposefully using his videos to appeal to far-right, misogynistic online movements," said Trudeau.
Poilievre said he condemned the social movement and corrected the problem as soon as it became known to him.
Conservative communications director Sarah Fischer condemned McKenna’s initial tweet.
“Perfect example of how those on the extreme left think: their political views are the only ones that are acceptable, and if you aren’t in alignment and compliance with the leftist dogma, then YOU are unacceptable,” said Fischer.
Perfect example of how those on the extreme left think: their political views are the only ones that are acceptable, and if you aren’t in alignment and compliance with the leftist dogma, then YOU are unacceptable. https://t.co/3OqGj7QbO0
Libertas Law lawyer Lisa Bildy said thoughtful women “understand that we need freedom of speech to defend what’s important to us.”
“Thanks for confirming that your party favours censorship and authoritarian control,” said Bildy.
“Not that there was ever any doubt.”
Thoughtful women understand that we need freedom of speech to defend what’s important to us. Thanks for confirming that your party favours censorship and authoritarian control. (Not that there was ever any doubt.) https://t.co/7RfO9Ihwyy
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
McKenna, the low intellect who still Believes in man-caused Klimate Change is now coming out against Free Speech?
"I see Catherine McKenna trying to alienate the intelligent Canadian vote"
Get bent!
"If it were not for Global News..." Bought and paid for Global News. So sad, so very sad.
and she still doesn't know what she talks about.
Look!!! Its Environment Barbie!!!
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Man oh man the WS is hard at it with the comedy today. Last I checked it was Captain Blackface who assaulted a woman on the floor of Parliment, r****d his 14 year old student in West Vancouver, fired his female Minister of Justice, and se*ually assaulted a newspaper reporter in Merrit. Please go on Mckenna and tell us some more about how Pierre is a misogynist
Thumbs up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.