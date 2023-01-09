Catherine McKenna

Former environment and climate change minister Catherine McKenna said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is maligning women by standing up for prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson. 

“I see with the Leader of the Opposition's latest video, he's working hard to ensure that there is no woman left who will actually vote for him,” said McKenna in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

McKenna, the low intellect who still Believes in man-caused Klimate Change is now coming out against Free Speech?

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

"I see Catherine McKenna trying to alienate the intelligent Canadian vote"

Big104
Big104

Get bent!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"If it were not for Global News..." Bought and paid for Global News. So sad, so very sad.

PMO_55
PMO_55

and she still doesn't know what she talks about.

PMO_55
PMO_55

Look!!! Its Environment Barbie!!!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Man oh man the WS is hard at it with the comedy today. Last I checked it was Captain Blackface who assaulted a woman on the floor of Parliment, r****d his 14 year old student in West Vancouver, fired his female Minister of Justice, and se*ually assaulted a newspaper reporter in Merrit. Please go on Mckenna and tell us some more about how Pierre is a misogynist

G K
G K

Thumbs up.

