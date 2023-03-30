Pope Francis

Pope Francis

The Roman Catholic Church acquired greater awareness of the suffering it inflicted on indigenous people in North America by taking away their land, according to a statement by two departments of the church. 

“Historical research clearly demonstrates the papal documents in question, written in a specific historical period and linked to political questions, have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith,” said the Catholic Church Dicastery for Culture and Education and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in a Thursday statement to Vatican News

(1) comment

Major Tom
Major Tom

Foolishness! One does not apologize for history! One learns from it!

Report Add Reply

