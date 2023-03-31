Former Alberta United Conservative Party candidate for Calgary-Mountain View Caylan Ford was granted a restraining order towards political operative Karim Jivraj.
“Ultimately, I am satisfied on the evidence that Mr. Jivraj embarked on a campaign to cause emotional and financial harm to Ms. Ford by damaging her reputation,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Robert A. Graesser in a ruling.
Ford was regarded as the Alberta UCP’s star candidate in the 2019 election, recruited by former premier Jason Kenney to run in Calgary-Mountain View.
Jivraj destroyed Ford's candidacy by planting false stories about her in Press Progress. Edited parts of private philosophical conversations involving her were given to Press Progress, with media saying she was a white supremacist or white nationalist.
She ended up resigning her candidacy to avoid becoming a distraction to the UCP’s campaign.
Ford said Jivraj defamed and harassed her since 2019. This caused her severe emotional anxiety and financial loss.
If he was not restricted by a restraining order, she said he would commit further acts against her and cause more harm.
She initiated a defamation lawsuit against him, Press Progress, and other entities. This lawsuit is making its way through the Court of King’s Bench.
Graesser said his actions were not motivated by public interest. Rather, he said these were “malicious attempts by Mr. Jivraj to harm Ms. Ford on a number of levels.”
The judge went on to say the restraining order does not depend on him finding if she was defamed by Jivraj. He added any defamation will be “thoroughly canvassed in the defamation lawsuit.”
The ruling said he has no reason to reject any of her testimony. Where her testimony differs from his, he accepts her version of events and rejects his.
Graesser said his motives were based on jealousy and spite. His plan to harm her did not relate to politics and was about destroying her aspirations when she was finding success while he experienced failures.
Jivraj's motive was actual malice towards her, the judge found. That erases any defence he could have used.
In Graesser’s view, the elements of harassment and intentional infliction of mental suffering were determined. Jivraj did not show why the restraining order should be set aside.
The political operative said he had no interest in contacting her. His main concern was being able to respond to any attacks by her.
Graesser's ruling concluded by saying he's satisfied Jivraj is untrustworthy.
“I do not believe he is over his grievance with Ms. Ford,” he said.
“Left unrestrained, I believe it's more likely than not he will continue to try to cause Ms. Ford emotional and financial harm.”
Jivraj’s defence in the defamation lawsuit Ford brought against him was declared invalid in September.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Who believed these lies, grab the ball and ran with it, and never apologized? Both the CBC and Rachel Notley. Sad.
