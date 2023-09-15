Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A CBC ombudsman ruled Thursday a CBC story, which referenced criminal suspects as white and angry, did not adhere to the network's own journalism code.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the story suggested violent criminals in BC were typically young, Caucasian, and described as "disgruntled."
“Given how fraught it is to discuss the intersection of race and crime, more care was required here,” CBC Ombudsman Jack Nagler wrote.
“This is especially the case with the headline.”
In an online article published on July 6 2022, by CBC Vancouver reporter Karin Larsen, she attempted to analyze the demographic profiles of a group of criminals.
“White, Male, Young and Disgruntled: Saanich Bank Robbers Latest in a Line of Violent BC Criminals,” read the headline.
One reader called the article “disgusting,” writing the Ombudsman. “The CBC would never have an article with the headline, ‘Black, Male, Young And Disgruntled’ and we all know why.”
The CBC Journalistic Standards And Practices guide states “We do not mention national or ethnic origin, colour, religious affiliation, physical characteristics or disabilities, mental illness, sexual orientation or age except when important to an understanding of the subject.”
Ombudsman Nagler agreed there was no apparent reason to mention some BC felons were Caucasian.
“Race was listed in the body of the story as being relevant,” wrote Nagler.
“Importantly, it was also a key part of the headline: ‘White, Male, Young and Disgruntled.’”
“It is entirely understandable readers would assume from reading this headline that CBC was saying race was a significant factor in the story,” wrote Nagler.
“Yet CBC did not offer any particular evidence that race was important to the understanding of the subject.”
“The link to race was a hypothesis of CBC,” wrote Nagler.
A criminologist quoted in the story denied claiming the racial background of some criminals was “the crux of his analysis.”
“The handling of issues related to race did not adhere to a sufficiently high standard, particularly the treatment in the headline,” wrote Nagler.
“I encourage the programmers to rephrase the headline and reflect on better ways to approach such stories in future.”
As of Thursday, the headline remained unchanged.
One CBC executive defended the inclusion of the 'white male' reference, arguing that it was considered newsworthy.
“It’s an offender type that happens to be the focus of a lot of study among criminologists,” said Shiral Tobin, director of journalism for CBC British Columbia.
Tobin said “most perpetrators of mass shootings in the United States and Canada” were young white men.
