White Male Young White CBC
Image courtesy of CBC

A CBC ombudsman ruled Thursday a CBC story, which referenced criminal suspects as white and angry, did not adhere to the network's own journalism code.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the story suggested violent criminals in BC were typically young, Caucasian, and described as "disgruntled."

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The CBC is A federal liberal propaganda organization, racist to the core and should be defunded and the rest sold for scrap.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.