CBC backpedals on headline failure falsely implying Canadian citizen innocently killed by Israeli forces

The CBC has amended a misleading headline that appeared to falsely claim a Canadian was killed by Israeli forces near the Gaza border, after being called out by independent media. The taxpayer-funded monolith published a headline July 22 about the death and surrounding circumstances of Canadian citizen Zachareah Adam Quraishi. “Canadian citizen killed in confrontation with Israeli security forces near Gaza border,” read the original headline, per Honest Reporting Canada. The headline itself alleges Israeli security forces were to blame for the Canadian’s death, “when nothing was further from the truth,” HRC argued. .In reality, Quraishi, 21, drove a white Hyundai rental car to the small town of Netiv Ha’asara, Israel — which is one of the areas Hamas terrorists in their October 7 attack — armed with a kitchen knife, per the National Post. There got out of his car and ran towards Israeli security personnel, allegedly shouting “Free Palestine.” Officials in response shot the man dead before he could harm them or others. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video footage as Quraishi charges the guards who patrol the town’s fortified gate and the shot that killed him. According to reports from Israeli officials, Quraishi when he arrived in Israel said he was a “tourist.” His passport was issued in Cold Lake, AB. CTV reported Quraishi lived in Airdie, AB. .HRC complained on social media the CBC headline was “incredibly misleading as it implied that Quraishi may have been an innocent victim who merely died in a ‘confrontation.’”The post went viral as netizens condemned the public broadcaster for skewing the story. Then two days later, on July 24, the CBC changed their headline to: “Canadian citizen killed after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near Gaza border, police say”.Quraishi’s father, Adam Quraishi, who is a teacher from Cold Lake, AB, released a Facebook message after the fact acknowledging his son’s death. “My 21-year-old son Zachareah was killed. I’m not able to talk now… I’m processing… Prayers pls. He was an empathetic boy. I’m confused,” he wrote. The post garnered much sympathy from the Muslim community. Quraishi was celebrated for acting in the name of “Allah.” “May Allah…give him (the) highest level of Jannah as he was a Mujahid!” wrote one user, which is the word used to describe a jihad fighter, per Britannica. “May Allah forgive him and accept him in paradise,” wrote another supporter.