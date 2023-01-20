Catherine Tait

Catherine Tait 

 Courtesy Anne Marie Lecomte/Radio-Canada

A CBC story faulting the Catholic Church was “an error in judgment” that violated the broadcaster’s own ethics code, a network ombudsman said yesterday. The ruling came three days after CEO Catherine Tait hailed the CBC as the “gold standard” on ethics, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“It is my view that CBC made an error in judgment,” wrote Ombudsman Jack Nagler. “Editors at CBC Saskatchewan did not have an explanation for the failure,” he added.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

