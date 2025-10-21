CBC CEO admits millions of Gem accounts never paid

Marie-Philippe Bouchard, $562,000-a-year CEO of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, acknowledged Monday that many of the millions who subscribe to the CBC Gem streaming service signed up for free, one-time accounts. Blacklock's Reporter says the network is fighting in Federal Court to block disclosure of the number of users who pay the $72-a-year subscription fee.Bouchard told the Commons heritage committee that 5.3 million accounts have been created, but admitted that number does not reflect paying subscribers. “Are they paying?” asked Conservative MP Kevin Waugh. “No, not necessarily,” Bouchard replied. She refused to disclose Gem’s revenue or expenses, citing competitive reasons.The Information Commissioner ordered the CBC on August 20 to release subscription numbers under the Access to Information Act. CBC lawyers have asked a federal judge to quash the order, arguing disclosure would breach commercial confidentiality. .Critics suggest the broadcaster inflated Gem subscription claims to cover for poor performance. Former CEO Catherine Tait in 2024 claimed the service had more than two million subscribers, rivaling the declining audience for CBC Television.Waugh pressed Bouchard on spending, asking how much money had been put into Gem over five years. “I don’t have that number,” she said.