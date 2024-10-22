CBC CEO defends $1,000-a-night Paris hotel amid scrutiny over bonuses

CBC President and CEO Catherine Tait has defended billing taxpayers $1,000 per night for a luxury hotel stay in Paris during the 2024 Olympics, a trip she confirmed was part of her personal vacation. Blacklock's Reporter says Tait testified before the Commons Heritage Committee on Monday, explaining that attending the event was necessary for her role, despite criticism from MPs and public outrage over CBC spending.“There were no hotel rooms in Paris that were available at a lower price than that,” Tait said, addressing questions about her four-night stay at the Hotel du Collectionneur. She explained that the hotel was the official accommodation for the Games, which allowed her to access services such as a shuttle to the opening ceremony. Access to Information records revealed Tait charged $5,869 for the trip, including the $1,000-per-night room.Tait, who earns between $422,000 and $497,000 annually, faced tough questions from MPs about whether it was appropriate to bill taxpayers for the Paris trip while she was on vacation. Conservative MP Jacques Gourde asked, “Why charge $6,000 to Canadians if you were there on your personal holiday?”Tait clarified, “I was in France for my personal holiday during the Olympic Games, but on those days, I was working for CBC.” She emphasized that she did not charge taxpayers for her airfare or personal travel but did bill for the hotel and other related costs while attending the Games on behalf of CBC.The committee summoned Tait amid growing controversy over millions in bonuses awarded to CBC executives, even as the public broadcaster faces financial challenges and has cut hundreds of jobs. Tait’s own annual bonus amounts to approximately $100,000. During the hearing, Conservative MP Damien Kurek highlighted that Tait earns more than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is paid $406,200 annually.“You just spent $1,000 a night for a hotel room in Paris during the Olympics,” said Kurek. “We are in a situation where you are coming to the conclusion of your term being paid more than the Prime Minister of this country.”Tait defended CBC’s bonuses, arguing that cutting them would not solve the broadcaster’s financial problems. “There is a clear effort on the part of members of this committee to vilify and discredit me and discredit the organization,” she said, adding that no questions had been asked about CBC’s accomplishments over the past six years.The hearing also saw criticism from Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, who accused the CBC of mismanaging taxpayer dollars. “You might consider, hmm, if people don’t like what we’re doing... maybe we shouldn’t be spending more of their money than we have to,” Jivani said.NDP MP Niki Ashton, a supporter of public broadcasting, expressed frustration over the direction of the CBC under Tait’s leadership. “Executive bonuses are up while job cuts have been endemic,” Ashton said. “This contributes to the negative reputation the CBC has, particularly at a time when so many Canadians are struggling.”The CBC has faced increasing scrutiny, with many Canadians calling for reforms or cuts to its $1.4 billion annual parliamentary grant. A survey conducted by Conservative MP Kevin Waugh in his Saskatchewan riding found that 86% of respondents sought major changes to the CBC or wanted it defunded entirely. Waugh shared feedback from constituents who criticized the network as “irrelevant” and a “huge waste of money.”“You know the metrics in Saskatchewan,” said MP Waugh. “Nobody watches or listens to the CBC.”