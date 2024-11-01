CBC CEO fined for Conflict of Interest Act breach amid ongoing scrutiny

Catherine Tait, the CEO of the CBC earning $497,000 annually, was fined for breaching the Conflict of Interest Act, as revealed by the Ethics Commissioner Thursday. Blacklock's Reporter says the penalty comes shortly after Tait publicly lamented that her achievements as head of the CBC had been largely overlooked.Tait was fined $200 for failing to report a “material change” in her financial interests within 30 days, as required by section 22.5 of the Act. While the nature of Tait's breach was not detailed, her past disclosures include ownership of a rental property in Brooklyn and the sale of unspecified stocks. In 2023, Tait updated her legal address from Brooklyn to Ottawa as her term nears its expiration on January 3.During an October 21 appearance before the Commons heritage committee, Tait expressed frustration, claiming committee members sought to “vilify and discredit” her and the CBC. “Not one question has been asked about the accomplishments of the public broadcaster over the last six years and how we have served Canadians,” Tait said, defending her leadership.“I really take objection to being called a liar which has happened several times. This is not the first time I have been called a liar by certain members of this committee. It is actually the first time in a 40-year career that anybody has ever addressed me in this way. I want to make a personal objection.”MPs, including some from the governing party, have criticized Tait's spending, highlighting her $100,000 annual bonuses and high travel expenses amid CBC’s claims of financial strain. Tait’s 346 job cuts to "stretch limited resources" were set against executive bonuses totaling $14.9 million, and her travel expenses, including business class flights to multiple global destinations, amounted to $119,309 over two years.Despite criticism, the CBC received a $96.1 million increase in subsidies last February, bringing its funding to $1.38 billion annually. Treasury Board President Anita Anand cited “many problems” facing the CBC as part of the rationale for the increased funding.