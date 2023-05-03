CBC Comedy writer Clare Blackwood said people can “make yourself cry on cue if you think about the fact Pierre Poilievre exists.”
“Wow!” said Blackwood in a tweet.
“A true professional!”
She encouraged people to like and subscribe for more Canadian actor tips.
Blackwood followed up by saying it is “a great day when you wake up to find that your dumb joke about Pierre Poilievre has gotten you added to Twitter lists called ‘Ate Paint Chips As A Kid’ and ‘Actual Fascists.’”
She said she would have to ask her parents about eating paint chips as a child.
“Thanks so much for the feedback though!”
“They’re not even pretending to be unbiased,” he said.
He said he meant it when he announced during the Conservative leadership race he would defund the CBC. He added Tait, who runs "(Justin) Trudeau’s $1.2 billion propaganda arm, the CBC, is now openly attacking me.”
(8) comments
So far she's not funny, she's an idiot.
Unreal...a pinko CBC crybaby...she has a lot of growing up to do...comedy writer? I wouldn't even give her work a glance...waste of time...
When I ear the words 'CBC' and 'comedy' in the same sentence, all I can think of is, 'The CBC is a joke, but certainly not funny!'
Sure seems to be an abundance of snowflakes out there!
And what does she do when she thinks o f trudeau and/or singh, drool?
As a senior female, I quite like Mr. Poilievre's deep voice and common sense, more so than our PM's lectures of hot air. CBC radio used to be my favourite station and my parents enjoyed, The National with Peter Mansbridge, while I preferred Wendy Mesley. The Royal Canadian Air Farce was a hoot, while the later version not as funny. Maybe it was the Ghomeshi affair, that turned me off, or I noticed that programs had changed. During talk shows, the host would cut off a caller, who started expressing a different point of view. They were not being objective. In the past decade, I noticed that radio programs weren't as good, and I've changed the channel. Maybe Miss Blackwood gets tears of joy, when thinking of Mr. Polievre. I agree with him, that CBC needs defunding and an overhaul. It has lost it's way. My understanding was that Radio Canada would be an exception.
Bet that line came from the doorknob in the Prime Minister's office.
I cry because I know the CBC still exists...defund
