Clare Blackwood

Canadian actor tip: Did you know you can make yourself cry on cue if you think about the fact Pierre Poilievre exists?

 Courtesy Clare Blackwood/Twitter

CBC Comedy writer Clare Blackwood said people can “make yourself cry on cue if you think about the fact Pierre Poilievre exists.”

“Wow!” said Blackwood in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Raz
Raz

So far she's not funny, she's an idiot.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Unreal...a pinko CBC crybaby...she has a lot of growing up to do...comedy writer? I wouldn't even give her work a glance...waste of time...

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

When I ear the words 'CBC' and 'comedy' in the same sentence, all I can think of is, 'The CBC is a joke, but certainly not funny!'

Big10-4
Big10-4

Sure seems to be an abundance of snowflakes out there!

Delby
Delby

And what does she do when she thinks o f trudeau and/or singh, drool?

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

As a senior female, I quite like Mr. Poilievre's deep voice and common sense, more so than our PM's lectures of hot air. CBC radio used to be my favourite station and my parents enjoyed, The National with Peter Mansbridge, while I preferred Wendy Mesley. The Royal Canadian Air Farce was a hoot, while the later version not as funny. Maybe it was the Ghomeshi affair, that turned me off, or I noticed that programs had changed. During talk shows, the host would cut off a caller, who started expressing a different point of view. They were not being objective. In the past decade, I noticed that radio programs weren't as good, and I've changed the channel. Maybe Miss Blackwood gets tears of joy, when thinking of Mr. Polievre. I agree with him, that CBC needs defunding and an overhaul. It has lost it's way. My understanding was that Radio Canada would be an exception.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Bet that line came from the doorknob in the Prime Minister's office.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I cry because I know the CBC still exists...defund

