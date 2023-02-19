Toronto police

Schertzer is one of multiple high-ranking Toronto police officers being investigated for alleged misconduct.

 Courtesy Robert Krbavac/CBC

The CBC — which gets $1.5 billion of Canadian taxpayers’ money every year to produce programs for a limited audience — has attacked the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for using more than $300,000 of taxpayer money to produce a podcast that has, says the state broadcaster, a limited audience.

“The podcast, produced by a third-party company, is called 24 Shades of Blue. Its objective, according to a statement provided by police, is to offer a "behind the scenes" look at policing that takes more time than traditional media would offer,” says a CBC report, adding TPS has spent $337,000 “worth of taxpayer money on a podcast with a limited audience.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

guest356
guest356

"Hypocrite"

1) A person or entity who pretends to have virtues or qualities that they do not have. 2) A person or entity whose actions contradict their stated beliefs or feelings.

CBC and particularly their president Tait, clearly do not understand or care to understand this!

gtkeough
gtkeough

94,500...probably 94,000 more than our national waste bin of journalism gets at the CBC. For 1.5 $Billion, you would think someone could get a mirror for these sponges to look in. Those living in glass houses, should not throw stones.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sounds like CBC is jealous they don't receive every penny of Canadian Taxpayer Dollars. I don't support anyone getting tax dollars to broadcast via YouTube.

