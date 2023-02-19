The CBC — which gets $1.5 billion of Canadian taxpayers’ money every year to produce programs for a limited audience — has attacked the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for using more than $300,000 of taxpayer money to produce a podcast that has, says the state broadcaster, a limited audience.
“The podcast, produced by a third-party company, is called 24 Shades of Blue. Its objective, according to a statement provided by police, is to offer a "behind the scenes" look at policing that takes more time than traditional media would offer,” says a CBC report, adding TPS has spent $337,000 “worth of taxpayer money on a podcast with a limited audience.”
In its statement, TPS said the podcast has reached 94,500 people, tracked as either plays on streaming services or views on YouTube.
“Some videos have attracted more than 10,000 views, but most totals are in the hundreds,” says CBC. “That means each audience member was worth about $3 of public money.”
CBC Toronto says it was only able to obtain the price tag by filing a freedom of information request that took months to be fulfilled.
The documents show the podcast's creation was a sole-source deal, initially worth some $90,000, said CBC.
“Despite the pilot season's limited reach, former chief James Ramer signed off on a three-year extension worth $247,800 on Nov. 2, 2021,” said the state broadcaster.
“This situation shows just how little control the public has over police spending,” it said. “A spokesperson said TPS followed its own purchasing rules, but the podcast was obtained without ever being opened to a competitive bidding process that could potentially net a better price or product.”
“There was no discussion of launching a competitive bidding process to see if a better deal was out there in the documents obtained, with communications officials citing four reasons to justify the sole-sourcing,” said CBC.
Obie & Ax Inc., which produces the podcast is, according to police, "the only podcast in Canada that will produce a sub-podcast from beginning to end including providing hosts, the set, sound, and editing for a stylized, complete product."
The podcast’s interviews are conducted by Andy O'Brien and Axel Villamil, from Obie & Ax, with O'Brien saying TPS can edit the programs to its specifications.
“Toronto police didn't release the actual contract with Obie & Ax, but an Aug. 14, 2020, briefing document states, ’Our contract entitles us to two edits per show, thereby allowing the [Toronto Police Service] to have final say on the finished product,’" says CBC, adding, “The documents don't lay out any metrics for the podcast's success in terms of audience.”
“However, the documents show the service is pleased with what it's getting, even if there's limited public return. One document suggests the show appears to be reaching one demographic police struggle to connect with — men aged 18-34. That finding is held up as a key reason to renew the show.”
“A spokesperson denied the podcast is a recruitment tool but said it would be an "added benefit" if candidates decided to apply after listening.”
The podcast’s $377,000 cost to date compares to the TPS’s 2023 budget of $1.16 billion.
(3) comments
"Hypocrite"
1) A person or entity who pretends to have virtues or qualities that they do not have. 2) A person or entity whose actions contradict their stated beliefs or feelings.
CBC and particularly their president Tait, clearly do not understand or care to understand this!
94,500...probably 94,000 more than our national waste bin of journalism gets at the CBC. For 1.5 $Billion, you would think someone could get a mirror for these sponges to look in. Those living in glass houses, should not throw stones.
Sounds like CBC is jealous they don't receive every penny of Canadian Taxpayer Dollars. I don't support anyone getting tax dollars to broadcast via YouTube.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.