CBC concealed millions in bonuses while pleading for more federal funding

Despite writing in response to a House of Commons Inquiry of Ministry CBC “does not pay bonuses,” it has been revealed Crown broadcaster executives awarded themselves $14.9 million in bonuses.The bonuses, paid out at the end of the fiscal year on March 31, were also unbeknownst to CEO Catherine Tait, she had earlier testified, per Blacklock’s Reporter. In December Tait claimed financial hardship and laid off 141 employees, and appeared before the Commons Heritage Committee earlier this month where she further complained of “serious challenges.” “CBC does not pay bonuses,” the Crown broadcaster wrote the Inquiry. “The corporation has an at-risk incentive pay system.”All 46 network executives received bonuses worth $3,020,021, said the Inquiry. Another 1,140 managers or 99% on the payroll also received bonuses worth $11,883,734.Tait is paid $497,000 annually as chief executive officer. The CEO bonus is calculated at an average 20% or an extra $100,000 annually.Figures were disclosed at the request of Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer, who asked, “With regard to bonuses paid out at Crown corporations in the 2023-24 fiscal year, how many and what percentage of officials at or above the executive level received bonuses?”Bonuses were paid even as CEO Tait cut 346 jobs including 205 vacant positions in addition to the 141 layoffs.“We are not out of the woods,” Tait testified May 7 at heritage committee. “You have heard it from other witnesses. All Canadian media organizations face serious challenges.”She repeatedly claimed she had no idea whether bonuses were paid. “I really take objection to being called a liar,” she told MPs. “Are you going to be awarded a bonus for 2023?” asked Conservative MP Rachael Thomas.“After internal deliberations with the board of directors at our June board meeting, once we’ve had a chance to present the audited financial statements, there will be a discussion,” replied Tait.“I am referring to fiscal year 2023 which ended in March of 2024,” said Thomas. “We have not issued any performance pay,” replied Tait.“As of the end of March 2024 what is the recommendation for your 2023 bonus?” asked Thomas. “We have not had that conversation with the board,” replied Tait.“Have you been assigned a bonus for 2023?” asked Thomas. “No I have not,” replied Tait.“You have not been assigned a bonus for 2023?” asked Thomas. “No I have not,” replied Tait.“So for 2023 there is no bonus coming your way?” asked Thomas. “I do not know that I have a bonus. I absolutely do not know the answer,” replied Tait.“You have zero clue?” asked Thomas.“Until I’ve had those deliberations with the board of directors I cannot preemptively say what the results of a future conversation will be,” replied Tait.The Inquiry document tabled in Parliament made no mention of Tait’s contradictory testimony. Overall subsidies for the CBC this year are worth a record $1.38 billion. “Our focus is simple: Keep Canadians informed, built trust in public institutions, strengthen democracy and protect and promote Canadian culture,” said Tait.