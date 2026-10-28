CBC contributor tells Bradford to give in to dark thoughts after mayoral loss

TORONTO — A freelance writer who has contributed to outlets including the New York Times, Washington Post, Globe and Mail and CBC posted on X early Tuesday morning telling defeated Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford he should give into his dark thoughts.Sarah Hagi, who posts under the handle @KindaHagi, wrote: “real talk @BradMBradford, you ran a hell of a race. it’s prob hard to not have really dark thoughts but please know you are alone and you should give into them.”Bradford, a city councillor for Beaches-East York, finished second in Monday’s municipal election with about 41% of the vote. Incumbent Olivia Chow won with roughly 54%.The post quickly drew criticism on the platform. Several users called the comments disgusting and noted that Bradford has two young daughters with his wife Kathryn.Hagi later replied to critics, writing that she would say the same thing to Bradford’s face and that she does not care about him. In another response she said she never told him to commit suicide, adding that not all dark thoughts are suicidal.The comments come days after a competitive race in which Bradford improved dramatically on his 2023 byelection performance, when he received about 1% of the vote.