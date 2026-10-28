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CBC contributor tells Bradford to give in to dark thoughts after mayoral loss

A freelance journalist published in major outlets posted that the defeated Toronto mayoral candidate should give into his dark thoughts, drawing widespread criticism.
Sarah Hagi is facing criticism for her comments
Sarah Hagi is facing criticism for her comments@KindaHagi on X
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Ontario
Mayor
Suicide
Toronto
Brad Bradford
Sarah Hagi
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Western Standard
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