CBC defies budget office over $150M funding breakdown as grant hits record $1.6B

CBC managers are refusing to tell federal budget officials how they plan to allocate a newly approved $150 million in additional funding, according to records showing the public broadcaster has left key spending details unanswered despite a formal request for breakdowns.Blacklock's Reporter says the dispute comes as the CBC’s annual parliamentary appropriation climbs to a record $1.6 billion following the added funding commitment, which was announced during the 2025 federal election campaign.The Parliamentary Budget Office had requested detailed information on how the $150 million increase would be used, including allocations for digital platform upgrades, French-language services, and other operational areas, as well as staffing and programming distribution metrics.In a March 2 letter, analysts specifically asked for a breakdown of how much would be directed toward “improving CBC digital platforms,” funding for the corporation’s core operations, and spending on French-language television and radio services. They also requested proportional allocation measures such as share of employees, airtime usage and studio resources.Those questions were not answered.Heritage Minister Marc Miller told budget analysts that the information could not be provided at this stage.“The Department of Canadian Heritage requested the information you seek from the CBC,” Miller wrote. “The corporation is unable to provide the information at this time because these funds have not yet been received and remain unallocated.”.The additional funding was pledged by Prime Minister Mark Carney during an April 4, 2025 campaign speech, where he framed the CBC as central to Canadian identity and culture.“We will not only increase CBC funding by $150 million but we will also make this funding statutory, meaning Parliament as a whole will need to approve any future changes to its funding, not just the cabinet,” Carney said.He described the broadcaster as “the most important of Canadian institutions” and argued that reducing its budget would amount to “an attack on our Canadian identity.”“If elected my government will take action to enshrine and protect and strengthen the CBC for generations to come,” he said.A 2024 House of Commons heritage committee report supported by Liberal, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs called for “a substantial and lasting increase” to CBC funding. Conservatives issued a dissenting report arguing the broadcaster should be defunded, stating taxpayer money was being misused.Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, a member of the heritage committee, has previously criticized the broadcaster’s spending practices.“The CBC cut hundreds of jobs while awarding lavish bonuses,” Waugh said in remarks to Parliament.CBC managers have acknowledged paying $14.9 million in bonuses during a period when 346 jobs were eliminated, a move critics say undermines claims of financial restraint.Waugh said the controversy has helped fuel growing calls to defund the broadcaster, arguing that Canadians are questioning whether CBC spending reflects value for taxpayers.