CBC/Radio-Canada said it was wrong for Twitter to put a government-funded media label on the CBC account. 

“Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government ‘may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,’ which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada,” said CBC/Radio-Canada in a Sunday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

rmannia
rmannia

It says "may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content". Receiving 1.4 billion from the government indicates that the government may have involvement, I would say.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The header gave me a belly laugh!

