CBC/Radio-Canada said it was wrong for Twitter to put a government-funded media label on the CBC account.
“Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government ‘may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,’ which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada,” said CBC/Radio-Canada in a Sunday tweet.
(1/3) Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government “may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content,” which is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.→ https://t.co/VrGdwTCYzP
CBC/Radio-Canada said it is funded through an appropriation which is voted on by MPs. Its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act.
It said its journalism is “independent and subject to our Journalistic Standards and Practices, as well as an independent complaints process through @CBCOmbud and @ombudsmanrc.”
Ontario Association of Radiologists President Dr. David Jacobs called editorial independence "not the same as unbiased editorials.”
“CBC's decision to sue the Conservatives in the middle of the 2019 election may have been independent, but it was extremely biased,” said Jacobs.
“While Canadians reflect on the CBC's merits, management should do the same.”
Editorial independence is not the same as unbiased editorials.CBC's decision to sue the Conservatives in the middle of the 2019 election may have been independent, but it was extremely biased.While Canadians reflect on the CBC's merits, management should do the same.#Cdnpoli
“We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media,” he said.
“And Canadians deserve the facts.”
We must protect Canadians against disinformation and manipulation by state media.That is why I’m asking @Twitter@elonmusk to accurately label CBC as “government-funded media”.It is a fact. And Canadians deserve the facts. pic.twitter.com/V1GRFHIcvz
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
It says "may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content". Receiving 1.4 billion from the government indicates that the government may have involvement, I would say.
The header gave me a belly laugh!
