CBC Edmonton employee corresponded with Epstein while he was in prison

CALGARY — Multiple email exchanges between someone at CBC Edmonton and Jeffrey Epstein have been released in the latest Epstein file drop.There are two different email sets, the first one is an email from someone at CBC Edmonton asking Epstein if he, or someone else he knew, would be willing to bid in a charity auction the person was hosting.The email reads as very personal, with the writer addressing Epstein as "Jeffrey," among other phrases, which would insinuate that the author of the email knew Epstein in a less than a formal capacity. .In a separate email chain, the individual talks about the fact that they're back in Edmonton from "BVI," or British Virgin Islands. For context, Epstein's infamous island is located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, right next to the British Virgin Islands.The author of the email encourages Epstein to check out their "broadcast" and includes a link to the CBC Edmonton website, a link that is now dead.The exchange continues when Epstein asks where the individual is now, "now where?" the email reads, seemingly wondering if the individual was still nearby..Almost two weeks later a new email chain then starts, and is confusingly organised chronologically from bottom to top on the DOJ website.The first message is Epstein telling the individual that he "saw the documentary form my jail cell„ ironic no."During this email exchange, Epstein was actually in prison, serving 18 months in prison after being convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.This makes the friendly nature of these emails all the more concerning, as the individual would have known about Epstein's crimes at the time these emails were sent.The individual then responds "Did u get it on tv or did u watch the DVD I sent I ages ago?? I've ben thinking about you. How are you?"This is referring to a documentary the individual had made, a documentary they had seemingly sent to Epstein for him to watch. .They then have a conversation about if Epstein had watched the documentary, with Epstein alluding to the fact that he had probably watched the wrong one."Sounds like u didn't see my do(c). Ifs 90 minutes long. 48 hrs does not have permission to air it. Most likely u saw their story about the case. They did a 1 hr and a 2 hr version," the individual writes.In the same email, they write, "I can't believe u have email access!," once again showing they knew full well about Epstein's prison sentence..The individual then mentions that they'll be back in North America in a few days and that "my film is playing in Seattle fri note so I'm there for that."Epstein responds, in his trademark gibberish, "my isalnd sits between st thomas and st joh„ both guana and norman arc owned by my friend henry jarecki. how much longer will you be there."Epstein references two islands in the British Virgin Islands, Guana Island and Norman Island, saying that both were owned by his friend Henry Jarecki.The individual responds, telling Epstein they'd be in the Virgin Islands, "Till thursday."They also allude to the fact that they looked up his island on a map, saying, "Just looked up your island on the chart. Nice going!!"This is where the file, and therefore the email chain, ends. .Knowing that this person worked at CBC Edmonton and had a "live broadcast" at "6 pm consistently," along with the Seattle film comment, narrows the scope of this individual's identity greatly.The late Tiffany Burns was, according to her LinkedIn account, the anchor and chief correspondent at CBC Edmonton from September 2008 to November 2009. On her LinkedIn account her description of this role says that she, "anchored a 6pm one-hour newscast."Burns also directed a 90-minute-long documentary called Mr. Big, which did play in the Seattle International Film Festival, albeit in 2008, so that is a bit of a discrepancy.Mr. Big is a look at undercover RCMP operations.Burns died in December 2024 after a battle with cancer.Another bit of evidence for this redacted individual being Burns would be an email exchange between Epstein and someone who is talking about possibly visiting Epstein in Florida from Alberta..What's interesting here is the mention of polo, with the person saying that, "I was going to take polo lessons in Calgary but I (redacted) think my body can handle it!"Burns was an avid polo player, as this post from Calgary Polo Club after her death alludes to..In the bottom part of this email, the individual talks about how annoying it is to fly from Edmonton, saying, "edmonton is so far away from EVERYTHING."Whether or not this trip happened is unclear, but there is a file that shows a plane ticket in November 2009 going from Edmonton to New York.It can't be confirmed whether this is the same trip the other email refers to, but the timeline would match up.Another interesting bit of information is that Epstein says he is "tied up until aug" which would match his time in prison, which ended on July 22, 2009.It is unconfirmed that the redacted person in these emails is Burns, but there is too much circumstantial evidence to disregard the link.Further details about this relationship, and if it persisted after 2010, are unclear.Western Standard called the CBC for a comment but has not heard back.