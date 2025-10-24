CBC expands bureaucracy while cutting journalist positions

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is using taxpayer dollars to grow its bureaucracy while shrinking its newsroom, according to access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

Federal Director Franco Terrazzano said the trend calls into question why Canadians continue to fund the broadcaster.

“CBC defends its very existence based on its journalism, but its number of journalists are going down while its bureaucracy keeps getting bigger and taxpayer costs keeps going up,” he said.

Marie-P said the records show the CBC employed 745 staff with “journalist” or “reporter” in their job title in 2021, a number that fell to 649 by 2025.

Out of 6,100 total employees in 2025, just 11% held journalism titles. Roles such as editors, producers and hosts also declined during the same period.

Meanwhile, bureaucratic positions expanded. Management roles rose to 949 in 2025 from 935 in 2021, while administrators, advisors, analysts and sales staff all increased. Titles like “national director,” “project lead,” “senior manager” and “supervisor” saw the sharpest growth.