CBC finally lets go of its former host

The CBC News host whose email went viral in July about the broadcaster's "dysfunction at the highest level" has finally officially resigned, the company says.Travis Dhanraj posted on X Tuesday a CBC statement that read: "Regarding Mr. Dhanraj's employment status, we have processed his resignation; he is no longer an employee of the CBC."The quote is from a news article on the independent platform he launched, called Can't Be Censored.At the beginning of September CBC and Dhanraj were in disagreement over the status of his employment, with CBC stating he remained a unionized employee on leave.This comes after Dhanraj claimed in his original email during his time at the CBC, he was a victim of “tokenism masquerading as diversity, problematic political coverage protocols and the erosion of editorial independence." .He continues that he was forced to "navigate a workplace culture defined by retaliation, exclusion and psychological harm.”Dhanraj stated his resignation was not voluntary but forced —he said he was a valued employee "until I began questioning the gap between CBC’s stated values and its internal reality." Dhanraj alleges he was bullied and harassed by CBC's Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane. "The erosion of trust in the CBC didn’t happen overnight.""It’s the result of years of dysfunction at the highest levels — where a small group of insiders on air and in management wields outsized influence, prioritizes spin over substance."."Leadership clings to reputation while failing to confront the real reasons viewership is in free fall," Dhanraj stated in the letter.While employed as the host of Canada Tonight, Dhanraj was under the impression he would be in charge of the editorial direction of the show and could push for “diversity and racial equality.”“Mr. Dhanraj was consistently met with resistance at every point, creating a toxic work environment in which harassment, bullying, and retaliation went unchecked — leading to his constructive dismissal,” reads the complaint he filed with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC).Dhanraj filed a complaint with the CHRC at the beginning of September.