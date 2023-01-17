CBC
Courtesy of CBC

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was given a "grey" verification badge on Twitter, designating it as a government or multilateral organization.

But the CBC said they believe this was a mistake.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

PersonOne
PersonOne

You have to love Elon's sense of humor

MLC
MLC

As noted, much of the Canadian msm/legacy media (TORSTAR, Canadian Press come to mind) would receive a 'grey'.

Interesting to postulate on how the latest government bills affecting media subsidies and CRTC internet control would be viewed from such a perspective. Would most of the Canadian media end up 'grey'?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

CBC is a homegrown Trudeau infected terrorist organization

G K
G K

CBC, CTV and Global should all be grey.

RussTheMan
RussTheMan

Should be blacklisted as a propaganda orginization for sing and trudom

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

CBC News should have a RED checkmark. Go over to c b c news . ca and read the news.

(1) Hit pieces on Danielle Smith 2 or 3 times a week.

(2) Refuses to acknowledge that the Trudeau-Singh-Notley Liberal/NDP Carbon Tax has driven up the price of everything.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

exactly as it should be...CNN too I bet...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

