The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was given a "grey" verification badge on Twitter, designating it as a government or multilateral organization.
But the CBC said they believe this was a mistake.
"We feel the 'grey' designation that was applied to the @CBC account is simply an oversight, since seemingly every other CBC account on Twitter was given a 'yellow' designation," said Simon Basset, public relations manager for the CBC, told the Western Standard.
"We're in the process of requesting a change of the designation for the @CBC account to 'yellow.'"
Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter, changes have been made to the site's classic blue checkmarks to differentiate between different types of verified accounts. While verification was previously limited to notable people and businesses, the new Twitter Blue feature allows users to purchase a blue checkmark for $8 a month.
Starting November 2022, gold checkmarks were given to businesses, while government accounts were given grey ones. Notable people and businesses can also be given a clear "official" verification badge.
Despite CBC being given a grey checkmark on Monday, all other associated accounts like CBC News, CBC Sports, CBC Radio and CBC Music still have gold checkmarks.
While the CBC is a multi-million dollar business with thousands of employees, it also receives funding from the Canadian government as Crown corporation. Taxpayers contribute more than $1.2 billion to the CBC every year.
While some other Canadian Crown corporations were given "grey" checkmarks on Twitter, such as the Bank of Canada and Canada Post, organizations like the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, National Capital Commission, VIA Rail, and the Royal Canadian Mint still have "blue" checkmarks.
Some Crown corporations, like the Standards Council of Canada and Canada Lands Company Limited, haven't been given any sort of verification on the site.
The CBC's grey verification came a day after Musk discussed giving "state-affiliated media" labels to specific outlets, such as China Global Television Network, the New York Times and Washington Post.
"Technically, Twitter should have that too," Musk replied.
Then on Monday, Musk changed his Twitter bio to "state-affiliated media," and tweeted, "Kudos to the BBC for self-labeling its state affiliation." It was unclear what Musk was referring to, as the BBC still has a gold verification badge.
Musk later clarified he was trying to make the point state influence and affiliation with the media is "far more common than most people realize."
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
You have to love Elon's sense of humor
As noted, much of the Canadian msm/legacy media (TORSTAR, Canadian Press come to mind) would receive a 'grey'.
Interesting to postulate on how the latest government bills affecting media subsidies and CRTC internet control would be viewed from such a perspective. Would most of the Canadian media end up 'grey'?
CBC is a homegrown Trudeau infected terrorist organization
CBC, CTV and Global should all be grey.
Should be blacklisted as a propaganda orginization for sing and trudom
CBC News should have a RED checkmark. Go over to c b c news . ca and read the news.
(1) Hit pieces on Danielle Smith 2 or 3 times a week.
(2) Refuses to acknowledge that the Trudeau-Singh-Notley Liberal/NDP Carbon Tax has driven up the price of everything.
exactly as it should be...CNN too I bet...
[thumbup]
