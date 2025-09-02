CBC hires temporary foreign workers for jobs they can't find Canadians to fill

CBC has had a hard time filling positions within Canada... and has been forced to hire foreign workers, it says.Juno News discovered government documents that present evidence the CBC hired at least 20 temporary foreign workers in their Ontario offices, using the Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA).LMIAs are approved when employers claim they need a foreign worker to fill a position because "no Canadian worker or permanent resident is available to do the job."They began this back in 2015 — some positions were deemed "high wage." .The temporary foreign workers hired by the CBC include: "Announcers & other broadcasters", "Broadcast technicians", "Web designers & developers", "Interactive media developers", "Computer programmers", "Computer network technicians", "Business management consulting", and "Marketing researchers & consultants".CBC received $1.4 billion of taxpayer money in the 2023-2024 year according to the Canadian Taxpayer Federation (CTF). There is also a new lawsuit against CBC due to their refusal to disclose their subscription numbers from their streaming service, Gem. Through the service, they charge a premium — while using even more of taxpayer money for their legal resources to defend themselves in the lawsuit. .Juno says, "The CBC takes taxpayer money, then turns around and charges a premium to watch its programming, and on top of that, they’re using even more taxpayer resources to go to court to block an access to information request and defend their lack of transparency."The Western Standard reached out to CBC for a comment, which said: "CBC/Radio-Canada has over 7,000 highly-skilled employees, many in very specific jobs.""When we have job openings, our priority is to find and hire Canadians. In cases where a search for a qualified Canadian worker has been unsuccessful, we have had to look for non-Canadian expertise.""All employees at CBC/Radio-Canada must be legally entitled to work in Canada," they stated.