The CBC, a self-described “industry leader” in equity hiring, has a less diverse workforce than the Department of Agriculture, according to Access To Information records. Managers disclosed most CBC employees are white, English-speaking men, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

CBC is an industry leader,” Brodie Fenlon, editor in chief, wrote in a 2021 mission statement entitled How CBC Is Diving Deeper When It Comes To Newsroom Diversity. Fenlon said the Crown broadcaster “is a good example of what is possible when a news organization like ours embraces the call for greater racial representation, equity and inclusion in everything it does at every level.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo to Pierre 'if' you become PM: 100% (not 50% or 75% et cetera) defund the CBC. And no more taxpayers' money for Global News, Toronto Star, CTV, National Post, Edmonto Journal, to name a few.

rmannia
rmannia

Need to hire more diver$ity con$ultant$.

ConcernCitizen
ConcernCitizen

I really don't care about DIE articles like this. What I do care about is whether a story reflects both sides of the story and just the facts. Isn't that the most important issue of any media?

WCanada
WCanada

It time to pull the plug on the CBC. We haven’t watched or listened to them in over three years. I want my tax dollars back.

