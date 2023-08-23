CBC Logo

Even though the CBC is committed to transparency, it does not keep a record of corrections made to its news stories.

A CBC News statement said they only acknowledge corrections considered “notable,” according to a new policy started in 2021.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(10) comments

guest356
guest356

LIar, liar pants on fire. Tait, your inability to tell the truth is ubiquitous and your infotainer nee journalists are led by your example.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Hahahahahahahahahhahahaaaah! A good morning belly laugh on the CBC.

martina1
martina1

What a stinking pile of po op is the CBC

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

CBC News? Corrupt Bastion of Communism Newspeak Example of Wicked Slop. I'm sure there are many other acronyms that fit as well.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The CBC is a dinosaur, and like the dinosaurs should be extinct. Defund the CBC, sell what’s left for scrap.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Calling CBC a beacon of truth is akin to calling a venomous snake adorable and cuddly. When you don't even bother to keep track of your number of lies safe to say you're no longer Canada's trusted news🙄

Jane V
Jane V

'beacon for truth'? The CBC? Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!!!!!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

God help us if the CBC is the beacon of truth! They are nothing more than a Liberal Party propaganda instrument. Canada’s version of Pravda.

grandview.67
grandview.67

The CBC is transparent alright. Most people see right through their lies and deception.

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

we're transparently opaque.

