CBC ombudsman slams bias, says network must be clearer with viewers

The CBC needs to come clean with Canadians about how it picks its guests and frames its stories, according to its own ombudsman, after complaints of bias over coverage of gender identity programs in schools.Blacklock's Reporter says the rebuke followed a 2023 episode of CBC Radio’s Front Burner that addressed nationwide protests against gender identity curriculum but only featured two guests — both transgender and both connected to sexual minority activism.“In a media landscape dominated by debates and competing viewpoints, this was a notable departure,” wrote Ombudsman Maxime Bertrand. “A brief, transparent explanation — ‘We’re focusing today’s episode on X and we’ve chosen these guests for these reasons’ — would have gone a long way toward promoting understanding and trust.”.Bertrand said the choice to only showcase one side of the debate naturally raised questions about fairness and editorial judgment. “Should the program have done more to explain its editorial decisions, both its focus on the LGBTQ perspective and its choice of guests who shared a similar standpoint? The answer is yes, it should have,” she wrote.The ombudsman stressed the issue was not necessarily outright bias, but a failure to clearly state why certain voices were chosen while others were ignored. “There is a difference between being unfair and being unclear,” Bertrand said..CBC’s Front Burner describes its mandate as exploring “the big stories of the day with curiosity and an open mind,” but Bertrand said the broadcast fell short of that goal, noting it should have provided “insight, explored unexamined angles and deepened public understanding.”Executive producer Nick McCabe-Lokos defended the program, telling complainants that it was never intended as a debate. “As a journalistic program based loosely on an ‘explainer’ format, debates are not something we often do,” he said. He added the show seeks out “those most affected by an event” and argued it was “crucial to hear from those most directly affected when a story is about the removal of rights.”McCabe-Lokos did not clarify why Front Burner declined to include any dissenting voices in the broadcast.