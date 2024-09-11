CBC ombudsman slams host for immigration comments on broadcast

CBC Ombudsman Jack Nagler has criticized radio host Ian Hanomansing for expressing what was perceived as a value judgment on immigration during a 2023 episode of Cross Country Checkup.Blacklock's Reporter says in the episode, Hanomansing made statements that implied strong support for increased immigration, which some listeners found unbalanced, prompting a review by the ombudsman.“It was simply too easy to interpret these remarks as a value judgment,” Nagler wrote in his report. He noted that while CBC can discuss immigration, it should do so without favoring one side of the debate. “I agree that CBC can do better,” he added.The broadcast in question featured an interview with Immigration Minister Marc Miller, where the central question was: “Is it fair to increase immigration when housing is scarce?” During the segment, Hanomansing referred to immigrants as “essential” to Canada and said, “We want more immigrants to come to Canada,” which stirred concerns about impartiality.Senior producer Richard Goddard defended the show, explaining that the goal was not to debate whether immigration was inherently good or bad, but to explore its potential impacts, including on housing. However, Nagler’s report emphasized the importance of clear phrasing that avoids sounding like a personal opinion, suggesting Hanomansing could have used terms like “prominent” instead of “essential.”Canada’s record-high immigration numbers have been a topic of ongoing public debate, with the country admitting 471,550 landed immigrants, 766,520 migrant workers, and 1,040,985 foreign students last year. An upcoming Immigration Levels Plan is expected in November.The Bank of Canada recently addressed the complexities of immigration in a July Monetary Policy Report, indicating that newcomers do not provide an immediate net benefit to the economy and face significant challenges in finding jobs, contributing to rising rent prices. “This unevenness contributes to inflationary pressures in some sectors,” the report noted..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.