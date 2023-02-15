Naheed Nenshi

In a story on former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi talking about Islamophobia, CBC News omitted his comments that Canada must fight the "radicalization of white people in this country."

The story was on the former mayor urging politicians to stand up for Amira Elghawaby, Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia, at the Senate Committee on Human Rights. 

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(6) comments

G K
G K

Defund immediately. And send that dye job wreck Tait to the sidelines so I never have to look at her again.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

We need an online 'free' (no paywall required to view it) news channel like GB NEWS in the UK to counter the CBC, Globa News and CTV television.

Google it and see for yourselves. gbnews.uk

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

Talking about “white supremacy “ is red meat for liberal/immigrant voters. They eat that stuff up.

Report Add Reply
RafterKW
RafterKW

Nothing but the facts in an unbiased, unvarnished way — that’s our CBC… what a joke, like their “journalistic integrity”… don’t let the door hit you on the way out…

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

Why is it the dog with the most fleas always the one that barks the loudest??? Maybe Nenshi is the racist!!!

Report Add Reply
Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

This Nenshi character sincerely publishes the fact, by his comments on " white " that multiculturalism does not work.

Report Add Reply

