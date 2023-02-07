Catherine Tait

Catherine Tait 

CBC President Catherine Tait denounced Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for inciting attacks on the Mother Corp.

“There’s a lot of CBC bashing going on — somewhat stoked by the leader of the Opposition,” said Tait in a Tuesday interview with the Globe and Mail

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(18) comments

carole
carole

Note to Tait – everyone hated the CBC before Poilievre. Do you watch and listen to the CBC. Can you justify the carrying the liberals water like you are on your ‘spend taxpayers money tour’? Get a grip Tait.

debramalyk
debramalyk

CBC has been a liberal cheerleader my entire 50 year life! Always found the broadcaster cringe worthy! Now there just insufferable! Cannot wait for them to be defunded!

MLC
MLC

Realistically although CBC is up the near the front of the race, it's actually much of the msm/legacy media. If federal funding is factored in, it's becoming difficult to tell the difference. Unfortunately this is also applying to many of the public broadcasting networks other than CBC.

Perhaps defunding has more candidates than just CBC..

dave_656
dave_656

Riiight... because it's all Polievre's fault, not the tainted Liberal funding and painfully obvious bias towards putrid Leftist policy. Communist Broadcasting Corp, anyone?

jokeco68
jokeco68

This comment from Tait just days after Mother Corp's "anonymous sources" smear attempt on Danielle Smith. Anonymous sources tell me that Jinping has Tait on speed dial🙄

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Yada yada, hate to break it to her, but NO lady we couldn’t stomach any more of CBC drivel looooonnnng before Pollievre came along.

Tim
Tim

I quit watching or listening to CBC long before Pierre became the leader. If they started working for all Canadians and not just the woke agenda people might be willing to give them a chance. I'm sure neither will happen though.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Heh, PP has nothing to do with my visceral loathing of all MSM institutions and their employees.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Just defund the CBC...and if they're as s*it hot as they think they are, they'll have no trouble getting subscribers...

00676
00676

I doubt the employees at CBC could make it with out money from Daddy. They’ve had this entitlement attitude for too long.

PersonOne
PersonOne

LOL, I disliked it long before Poilievre said one word.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I believe it's called, "stating the truth...."??

Goose
Goose

Alternate headline - Poilievre bashes CBC president for making people hate the Conservatives.

Goose
Goose

“I think they feel CBC is a mouthpiece for the Liberal government.”

gtkeough
gtkeough

Just to enlighten Tait, there is a reason so many have given a little of what her Liberal bosses have not taken, they have voted with their hard earned money. This woman sounds like another David Suzuki. Faced with a dose of reality, they attack ( sadly with 0 accountability ) any & all who threaten their gravy train. As for her statement re those in remote locations, there are these things called satellites that work very well. The CBC's value for Canadians ceased to exist 50 years ago, leaving it's only remaining usefulness to the Liberals / NDP.

Paul S
Paul S

Now I'm really doubling down.... defund the CBC!

Delby
Delby

Such Liberal/NDP garbage. I have hated CBC for decades. I doubt Polievre was even going to school when I realized what a horrid medium the CBC is. Still pitching, with extreme bias, for Tudeau's Liberals and Singh's NDP teams. How bigoted, intolerant and prejudiced can they be. No question mark because the comment was rhetorical.

G K
G K

“I think they feel CBC is a mouthpiece for the Liberal government.”

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. She's delusional. Shouldn't the head of CBC be required to live in Canada? Go back to Brooklyn.

