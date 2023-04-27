CBC President Catherine Tait wrote a private letter where she disagreed with a proposal from the Conservative Party to “defund” the network.
Tait said cutting the annual parliamentary grant of $1.3 billion would negatively affect Canada.
CBC President Catherine Tait wrote a private letter where she disagreed with a proposal from the Conservative Party to “defund” the network.
Tait said cutting the annual parliamentary grant of $1.3 billion would negatively affect Canada.
The claims are detailed in letters Tait sent to Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre following his election last Sept. 10 as head of the Conservative Party.
Tait on Sept. 16 asked to meet Poilievre to “make the case to you directly for the value of the public broadcaster in a time of greater polarization in our country.”
Poilievre did not schedule a meeting.
Tait sharply criticized the Opposition leader in a follow-up letter last November 29.
“Given that during your leadership campaign, you publicly promised to ‘defund the CBC,’ I would have hoped that spending some time to understand the organization would be useful,” wrote Tait.
“Your party continues to run email blasts and Twitter and Facebook ads falsely accusing CBC journalists of bias and using the ‘defund’ promise to try and generate money for your party.”
“These fundraising efforts do not acknowledge the scope or value that CBC/Radio-Canada actually delivers to Canadians or the implications to this country and its economy were it to be ‘defunded,’” wrote Tait.
“As head of the public broadcaster and as leader of the Opposition, I think Canadians can rightly expect the two of us have a responsibility to discuss the implications of your promise.”
Poilievre proposed cuts to CBC-TV English language programming.
“The CBC frankly is a biased propaganda arm of the Liberal Party and frankly negatively affects all media,” Poilievre told reporters on April 13.
“We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, CBC managers have longstanding friction with the Conservative Party.
President Tait distributed an internal email in 2021 questioning what then-leader Erin O’Toole “means for us.”
Management distributed a tweet in which O’Toole wrote: “The CBC is out of control and in need of reform. I’ll slash funding for English TV.”
In 2019, the CBC sued the Conservative Party over an alleged breach of the Copyright Act in the party’s use of news clips in a YouTube campaign video.
A federal judge in 2021 rejected the CBC claim.
The Conservative Party, in a 2021 campaign document Canada’s Recovery Plan, proposed changing the CBC mandate to “assess the viability of refocusing the services on a public interest model like that of PBS in the United States, ensuring it no longer competes with private Canadian broadcasters and digital providers.”
Direct federal funding for all newsrooms “undermines press freedom and trust in media,” wrote the Conservative Party.
The CBC released the letter through Access to Information.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(12) comments
Good riddance to CBC when Poilievre wins the next election. Their biased reporting offers no value to Canadians.
[thumbup]So true!
Probably makes over $500k yet looks like she dyes her own hair.
No, No, No to taxpayers' money going to a NPR (US)-style broadcaster here in Canada. The CBC MUST be 100% defunded and 100% privatized.
She's an American who lives in New York City and donated to the Democrats'/Joe Biden's campaign.
Shakes head! The CBC is an enemy of the people.
CBC is a good part of the polarization she speaks of.👎
I used to think that the CBC is harmless because nobody supposedly watches it. That opinion changed during the Mike Duffy farce and consequent majority victory by Truedolt in 2015. For whatever reason, the propaganda wing of the Liberal Party is able to bury its socialist ideologies deep within the collective Canadian psyche and that has to end if we are ever going to fix this country. It’s sins committed during the COVID hysteria campaign alone is reason enough to end the corporation once and for all.
In a "post national state" there is no Canada therfore no need for state funded propaganda ie trannyvision. Like the parasites blocking the grain ports CBC needs to be fired. I am an evil white man so they don't need my tax dollars they can fund their operations with their millions of adoring fans. #you'refired!
[thumbup]
If anyone doesn’t believe the CBC is a leftwing, biased, liberal propaganda network, then first pull your head out of rear end, then read this latest spew from the communist head of the CBC. This woman has no right interfering in the political process, first the CBC is upset for being labeled government funded news on Twitter, and then this hypocrite turns around and is upset because the CPC is going to cut their government funding, you can’t make this stuff up folks, hypocrites, every last one of them.
[thumbup]
Your poor management is not a taxpayer problem. No media should be public funded. If any network can't survive on their own, then maybe time to rethink your business model.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.