News

CBC radio host references Michigan synagogue shooting in program about rise of hate crimes in Saskatchewan

CBC Saskatchewan radio producer Nichole Huck references Michigan synagogue shooting when discussing rise of hate crimes in Saskatchewan
CBC Saskatchewan radio host Nichole Huck
CBC Saskatchewan radio host Nichole HuckScreengrab from CBC Saskatchewan on YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc News
Hate Crime
CBC Saskatchewan
Michigan synogogue shooting
Rise of hate crime Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news