CBC radio host references Michigan synagogue shooting in program about rise of hate crimes in Saskatchewan

CALGARY — In a CBC radio program, CBC Saskatchewan producer Nichole Huck makes reference to the recent synagogue shooting as an example of a rise in hate crimes in Canada, despite the attack happening in Michigan."Hate crimes in Canada have jumped by more than three times over the last decade," Huck said in the prelude to her programme looking at the state of hate crimes and "white supremacist active clubs" in Canada."It's not just the number of incidents; the number of white supremacist active clubs in Canada are also on the rise," she continued."In fact as we speak I'm watching the CBC news network feed reporting about a active shooter situation at a Michigan synagogue... but it also just draws attention to fact that there's a lot of people out here who are worried about their safety," Huck added..The mention of a shooting in a foreign country in a program about the rise of hate crimes in Canada, but specifically Saskatchewan, seems to be an odd correlation to make.The usage of this incident to express the rise in white nationalism is also odd, as the shooter in the incident was later identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old naturalized US citizen originally from Lebanon.An attack on a Jewish place of worship by a foreign-born citizen in the United States has seemingly little to no correlation to the rise of "white supremacist active clubs" hate crimes in Saskatchewan.