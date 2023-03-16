CBC Logo

CBC logo 

 Courtesy CBC

CBC managers asked to testify at a senate hearing on Islamophobia but refuse, saying it undermines “journalist independence.” 

CBC Logo-red

CBC Logo (photo credit CBC)

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a 2022 Ombudsman’s report showed the CBC broke its ethics code with a story that framed elderly white Canadians and Conservative voters as bigots.

CBC logo

CBC logo

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

When Zionist commandos murdered nine people aboard the ship Mavi Marmara, which was bringing food, medicine and toys to the Christians and Muslims of Zionist-blockaded Gaza, the CBC reported the views of a Zionist official and a friend in Victoria of one of the people on the ship. Of course the chap in Victoria knew no more about what the Zionists had done than anyone else thousands of miles away. What listeners to major CBC radio broadcasts did not know is that survivors of the attack could not speak for themselves because the Zionists had locked them all up.

That was a form of censorship and the CBC is obliged to tell listeners when it's reports from foreign countries are censored so I complained to the CBC Ombudsman. The complaint was dismissed on the grounds of 'prior reporting'. In other words, the CBC may lie by omission all they want at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. as long as they told the truth in the middle of the night when no one was awake to hear it.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

If somehow Canada was having a mature conversation about the word "hate", the point would be made that disputing an ideology (Islam, Socialism, Wokeism, Effects of Technology, etc) is perfectly distinct from wishing or advocating harm against the holders of these views.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

It was just more promotion of hatred.... and a tool of division. Just like the Liberal government pays them for.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

At this point in the war I don't see the msm or it's relevance changing, I think the worldwide military alliance will cull the rest of the psychopaths....and they do know who they are.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Hold CBC accountable.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

The cbc has an ethics code? since when? do they use the same on that trudeau does? well, it's been ignored and/or doesn't work when a quebecker is in the pmo as has been demonstrated since 2015.

Report Add Reply
Johncadbury6
Johncadbury6

Us old white folks aren't 'bigots'. We're just nimbys. Wicked nimbys of the world unite. No to yimbys. Down with phimbys.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.