CBC managers asked to testify at a senate hearing on Islamophobia but refuse, saying it undermines “journalist independence.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a 2022 Ombudsman’s report showed the CBC broke its ethics code with a story that framed elderly white Canadians and Conservative voters as bigots.
“Our journalists regularly report on issues like Islamophobia and must do so independently,” wrote CBC Government Relations Executive Director Shaun Poulter to the Senate Human Rights committee.
“They cannot risk being perceived as advocates or agents subject to a committee’s scrutiny and recommendations.”
“I hope you can appreciate that senators questioning news leaders about their editorial decisions and practices undermines the journalistic independence guaranteed in the Broadcasting Act,” wrote Poulter, with no mention of the Ombudsman’s report.
The Senate Human Rights committee is conducting hearings on Islamophobia. It had asked CBC managers to testify.
“Unfortunately we are unable to accommodate this request,” wrote Poulter.
“The committee’s work is important. It is the kind of work our journalists often report on for Canadians. That is their role. It would not be appropriate for our editorial leaders to also be participants in the committee’s work.”
CBC News on Oct. 25, 2021, published a website commentary by an Elections Canada poll worker Zeehaa Rehman that was subsequently revised for breaching its Journalist Standards and Practices Guide.
“It was not okay,” wrote the Ombudsman.
“It was not okay to publish a headline that declared political parties and by inference their voters as “hating” people.”
The article “was neither fair nor precise enough to be considered accurate.”
“Declaring a politician to be hateful should be based on their policies and their actions not just the colour of their lawn signs,” wrote the Ombudsman.
A CBC manager of digital news acknowledged the article was “not up to our usual standards.”
The article by a self-described Muslim woman stated “on election day I greeted people who voted for parties that hate people like me. Elections provide numerical evidence of the rise of right-wing politics and that should worry us all.”
“On election day, I greeted incoming voters, determined if they were at the correct polling address and helped count votes after the polls closed. During the first hour of my shift, an elderly white woman came in with a walker … After she left I couldn’t help but wonder whether, despite our pleasant interaction, she was one of the people who hate people like me.”
“It was jarring to realize that many of the people who had seemingly been nice to me throughout the day had chosen to vote for the Conservative Party,” wrote Rehman.
“I am a visibly Muslim, South Asian woman and also well aware of the rising number of police-reported hate crimes throughout Canada, like the mass murder of a Muslim family in London [ON] and the rhetoric that enables it.”
The website article was posted for nearly a month before it was corrected by management. The CBC gave no indication why the original article passed editorial checks.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
When Zionist commandos murdered nine people aboard the ship Mavi Marmara, which was bringing food, medicine and toys to the Christians and Muslims of Zionist-blockaded Gaza, the CBC reported the views of a Zionist official and a friend in Victoria of one of the people on the ship. Of course the chap in Victoria knew no more about what the Zionists had done than anyone else thousands of miles away. What listeners to major CBC radio broadcasts did not know is that survivors of the attack could not speak for themselves because the Zionists had locked them all up.
That was a form of censorship and the CBC is obliged to tell listeners when it's reports from foreign countries are censored so I complained to the CBC Ombudsman. The complaint was dismissed on the grounds of 'prior reporting'. In other words, the CBC may lie by omission all they want at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. as long as they told the truth in the middle of the night when no one was awake to hear it.
If somehow Canada was having a mature conversation about the word "hate", the point would be made that disputing an ideology (Islam, Socialism, Wokeism, Effects of Technology, etc) is perfectly distinct from wishing or advocating harm against the holders of these views.
It was just more promotion of hatred.... and a tool of division. Just like the Liberal government pays them for.
At this point in the war I don't see the msm or it's relevance changing, I think the worldwide military alliance will cull the rest of the psychopaths....and they do know who they are.
Hold CBC accountable.
The cbc has an ethics code? since when? do they use the same on that trudeau does? well, it's been ignored and/or doesn't work when a quebecker is in the pmo as has been demonstrated since 2015.
Us old white folks aren't 'bigots'. We're just nimbys. Wicked nimbys of the world unite. No to yimbys. Down with phimbys.
