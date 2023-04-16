A CBC journalist appears to have violated the network's ethical code by engaging in a public campaign against editors at another newsroom who are “all white.”
The CBC's ethics code requires staff to “maintain professional decorum” in their use of social media, even when they are acting in a personal capacity on social media.
Anam Latif, a CBC Kitchener-Waterloo, ON, reporter, has been involved in a campaign against the Waterloo Record newspaper, criticizing its content on Twitter and filing a formal complaint with the National News Media Council.
“I should start a list of all the insensitive bullsh*t published in The Record,” tweeted Latif.
A CBC Journalistic Standards and Practices guide in a chapter entitled “Personal Use of Social Media” urges employees to keep opinions to themselves.
“When we use social media, we should remember two of our principles: impartiality and integrity,” says the guide.
“Our journalists, including casual and temporary staff as well as interns, should consider the following: In our social media activity, we are mindful of our professional association with the CBC. We maintain professional decorum and strive to do nothing that would bring CBC into disrepute.”
“We understand that what we say and do on social media can reflect on ourselves, our colleagues and on the CBC as a whole,” says the guide.
“In particular, the expression of personal opinions on controversial subjects, including politics, can undermine the credibility of CBC journalism and erode the trust of our audience.”
Latif, a self-identified Pakistani-Canadian Muslim, accused The Record of discrimination through a series of tweets and complaints filed with the Media Council, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The accusations were in response to an article published on Feb. 1 with the headline, “Kitchener School Has Cancelled Valentine's Day,” which reported on an elementary school in the area banning the exchange of cards or candy on Feb. 14.
The story noted Valentine’s was named for a Catholic saint, quoted school managers as indicating “it is not celebrated by all students or families in our community” and stated Valentine’s Day was not observed in Pakistan or Iran.
“It is so irresponsible for a newspaper to publish inflammatory statements like The Record did,” tweeted Latif.
“I worry for all the brown kids.”
“It’s just plain inflammatory, Islamophobic and offensive,” wrote Latif, who called it “harmful reporting” she found personally upsetting.
“I am just so personally offended by this article,” wrote Latif.
“An incredibly infuriating article about one Kitchener elementary school’s decision to cancel Valentine’s Day somehow became conflated with Islam and new immigrants,” wrote Latif.
“How did this comparison make it past editors? Maybe it’s because they’re all white.”
Latif subsequently filed a formal complaint with the News Media Council, claiming the Valentine’s Day story and related letters to the editor were “offensive,” “Islamophobic” and “harmful.”
Editors stood by the story but “out of sensitivity to the concern” removed references to Pakistan and Iran.
