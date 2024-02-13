News

CBC Sask fact check on teachers' pay raises cries of 'disinformation' from union backers

CBC reported the average teacher's salary is $88,000 and that it will rise to roughly $100,000 no matter what side wins in negotiations.
CBC reported the average teacher's salary is $88,000 and that it will rise to roughly $100,000 no matter what side wins in negotiations.Screenshot of CBC Sask Tiktok video
Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news