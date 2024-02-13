CBC Sask fact check on teachers' pay raises cries of 'disinformation' from union backers

A CBC Saskatchewan video on teachers' salaries and collective bargaining negotiations has raised controversy and complaints of misinformation.Reporter Bonnie Allen laid out the salary facts on Tiktok based on public information and made basic projections of future wages based on what the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation and Government of Saskatchewan have offered."It's not about the money. That's what Saskatchewan teachers say. But the union is going back to the bargaining table now that the government has offered a new deal. So let's do some of the math," Allen said."Public records show more than half of the teachers in Saskatchewan, (63%) earn at least $93,000 a year. That's with ten or more years experience and in some cases, a master's degree. Plus teachers work a shorter year with 10 to 12 weeks off, the average teacher salary is $88,000."Allen used those numbers to make some basic projections."The union is asking for a 2% increase each year. Plus, it's also asking to add the consumer price index, a common measure of inflation, it can vary widely, but let's say we add 3% each year, which is what the government MLAs gave themselves. So together, that's basically a 20% increase over four years and would bump up the average teacher salary to $107,000 by 2028, plus those 12 weeks off," Allen said."So what's the government offering? It says it's willing to extend the current contract 7% over three years or another option, tie the salary increase to the consumer price index capped at 3% a year. So if the cost of living continues to rise, it could be a 12% increase over four years making the average salary just under 100 grand by 2028 plus those 12 weeks off, but if inflation slows, the salary bump wouldn't be that high.""So the two sides are going back to the table. But the union says it still wants to negotiate class size and classroom complexity into the contract. And the government says no way."The video includes a comment from Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill."We are not going to be including classroom complexity as part of a provincially bargained agreement. But as I've said, we've made several additional investments over the last several weeks, we're going to continue looking at how we make more investment to support school divisions and how we manage complexity issues in the classroom," Cockrill explained.Samantha Becotte, president of the STF, said it was not either/or, but both/ and."Both compensation but also class complexity, those two issues are at the top of the list. And so we have been very clear that we we expect class complexity to be addressed. And any agreement that does not include class complexity is not sufficient from our perspective and from the perspective we've heard from teachers across the province."The video prompted 290 hearts and 564 comments. The one most engaged with was courtesy of Alexa."This is some disgusting misinformation. Shame on you CBC Saskatchewan," she wrote, receiving 51 responses."How so haha," asked Arlooo in reply."Yeah, the facts being laid out must suck for teacher disinformation efforts," said Tardis Companion.Alexa replied, "It's wrong. Period. The sask party and education minister are acting like they're bending over backwards and they're simply not."Tardis Companion said, "I mean I'm looking at 6 figures for 9 months of work and thinking they're getting a pretty sweet deal. Just to read off a 'lesson plan.'"Alexa disagreed. "Then you should give your head a shake because that's not what they make and that's not what being a teacher is. If its so easy, you do it."Erica Forsyth reposted the CBC Tiktok video on her twitter and wrote, "What a disappointing video by CBC. Full of misinformation about teachers #ISupportSTF."In reply, HotToTrot wrote, "Mentioning the '10-12 weeks off' without mentioning the multitude of 'off-hours' spent marking, coaching, extra-curricular activities, is ridiculous. Also ignore school supplies for their class that teachers have to fund."RiaMariSmith, whose profile picture is a transgender flag, expressed disappointment, writing, "Really disappointed in @bonnieallenCBC for her role in this. Media needs to reconsider their role in a democracy and journalists with a platform need to show integrity. #truthtelling."Frederick Bralorne replied, "CBC seems to be settling in as a right wing mouthpiece. Perhaps they'll one day talk about the rather extraordinary salaries the CBC executives are receiving."The Western Standard reached out to CBC for comment but did not receive any before publication of this article.