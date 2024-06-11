CBC struggling to make impact online despite massive staffing and funding

Despite having the largest online staffing of any Canadian newsroom and receiving $1.4 billion in annual subsidies, the CBC is struggling to make an impact online, with a mere 11% of social media engagement nationwide. Blacklock's Reporter says this is according to the inaugural Canadian Information Ecosystem report, which found that the CBC trails behind other Canadian television networks in online engagement.The report, sponsored by the Universities of Toronto and McGill, found that five Canadian newsrooms dominate 65% of all news engagement on social media, with CTV News leading the pack at 25%, followed by Global TV News (12%), the CBC (11%), The Post Millennial (10%), and Rebel News (7%).“Conservative voices dominate the online Canadian conversation,” wrote researchers. “Engagement with politicians in Canada is currently very unequal with elected officials of Conservative parties receiving more engagement and being more central to the Canadian conversation than those of other major party families in Canada.”The CBC has assigned 1,000 of its 6,262 employees to posting internet content, a staggering number that has not translated to success in the online space. Jennifer McGuire, then-chief editor, revealed the high staffing rate at 2016 hearings of the Commons heritage committee.Catherine Tait, CEO of the Crown broadcaster, has acknowledged the need for the CBC to find success online amid declining TV ratings and advertising revenues. "We are dealing with a digital shift," Tait testified at the heritage committee. "Canadians are spending more and more time on digital platforms," she added.However, the CBC's online struggles raise questions about the effectiveness of its transformation plan and its ability to adapt to a digital future. The report's findings suggest that the CBC's online content is not resonating with Canadians, despite its significant investment in staffing and resources.