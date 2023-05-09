CBC Headquarters

CBC production facilities 

CBC will begin to put content back on some of its Twitter accounts after it stopped when its main account was slapped with a 'government-funded media' label. 

“Today, we will resume some activity on a handful of umbrella Twitter accounts, including @CBCNews, but we will significantly reduce our overall Twitter footprint and continue to assess the platform against our strategy,” said CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon in a Tuesday blog post. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

