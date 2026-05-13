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CBC under fire as fake documentary sting targeting activists draws widespread backlash

Questions are being asked about taxpayer-funded activism and media ethics after former Mount Royal University professor Dr. Frances Widdowson and author Lindsay Shepherd alleged they were specifically targeted in an elaborate prank operation.
Questions are being asked about taxpayer-funded activism and media ethics after former Mount Royal University professor Dr. Frances Widdowson and author Lindsay Shepherd alleged they were specifically targeted in an elaborate prank operation.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cbc
Cdnpoli
Lindsay Shepherd
Heritage Canada
Marc Miller
Frances Widdowson
Melissa Lantsman
Andrew Lawton
Cdnpol
Tristin Hopper
Aptn
Sir John A. Macdonald
Dallas Brodie
The Yes Men
prank
sting operation
fake documentary
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Western Standard
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