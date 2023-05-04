Vote Compass

Vote Compass 

 Courtesy CBC

Is the compass pointing in the wrong direction?

CBC's online Vote Compass states the Alberta NDP is a party with moderately right-wing economic policies and centrist social views. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

free the west
free the west

Yes, just left of Mao.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

The CBC built compass is as biased as the CBC itself...

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Its great to hear that the UCP doesn't value free speech, like I should be surprised....Danielle Smith afraid of being called a name by a communist makes her enact communist policy

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Take the taxpayer dollars away from the CBC, it dies on the vine within a month. They know they are about as popular as sharp stick

In the eye, that’s why they have to hire security whenever they venture out into the public.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The CBC is so far left that everything is to their right. This is what decades of poor management leaves you with. The rot is so extensive that the only fix is to raze it completely.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.