Is the compass pointing in the wrong direction?
CBC's online Vote Compass states the Alberta NDP is a party with moderately right-wing economic policies and centrist social views.
Vote Compass says the Alberta NDP is more right wing than the Alberta Greens and the Alberta Party. It puts the Alberta Liberals at about the same spot.
The United Conservative Party and Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta (WIPA) are further to the right on economics and social issues than the other options, the CBC deduces.
Vote Compass identified the positions through a two-part research process.
The first part is a content analysis is performed on the policy issues which are most visible in party platforms, public statements from the major parties and candidates, and in the media discourse. From an initial set of questions, it selects those to be included in the final questionnaire based on the ability to differentiate between parties and candidates among voters.
Second, party or candidate positions in the questionnaire are derived from their public statements. Its research team undertakes a comprehensive review of records to create an accurate representation of their opinions.
But Vote Compass misdirects people on where the political parties fall on freedom of expression.
When asked if freedom of expression should be limited, it ranks the UCP and WIPA as 'strongly disagree.' The Greens, Liberals, NDP, and Alberta Party somewhat agree.
It cites the UCP’s support for free speech and academic freedom at post-secondary institutions for its justification.
“Post-secondary institutions will have to report annually to government on their efforts to protect free speech on campus,” it said.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged April 3 she does not agree with absolute free speech after she demanded CBC News retract false information published and apologize by end of April or get sued.
Another issue it mischaracterizes parties on is gun restrictions.
When it comes to if law-abiding people should not be prohibited from owning a gun, it determines the Greens, NDP, Liberals, and Alberta Party somewhat disagree. The UCP and WIPA strongly agree.
Its evidence for the UCP’s support for absolute gun rights is Alberta Justice Minister and Attorney General Tyler Shandro denouncing Public Safety Canada staff calling the Alberta Firearms Act reckless.
“I think it is reckless to criminalize hundreds of thousands of Canadians for owning legally acquired property,” said Shandro.
Staff for @marcomendicino are calling the Alberta Firearms Act "...reckless." I think it is reckless to criminalize hundreds of thousands of Canadians for owning legally acquired property.https://t.co/r8vPelnV5R— Tyler Shandro 🇺🇦 (@shandro) March 8, 2023
Alberta Institute President Peter McCaffrey pointed out Vote Compass had a poor understanding of libertarianism.
“Plus the usual Vote Compass issue of libertarian policy positions being described as socially conservative,” said McCaffrey.
Plus the usual Vote Compass issue of libertarian policy positions being described as socially conversative.— Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) May 1, 2023
Yes, just left of Mao.
The CBC built compass is as biased as the CBC itself...
Its great to hear that the UCP doesn't value free speech, like I should be surprised....Danielle Smith afraid of being called a name by a communist makes her enact communist policy
Take the taxpayer dollars away from the CBC, it dies on the vine within a month. They know they are about as popular as sharp stick
In the eye, that’s why they have to hire security whenever they venture out into the public.
The CBC is so far left that everything is to their right. This is what decades of poor management leaves you with. The rot is so extensive that the only fix is to raze it completely.
