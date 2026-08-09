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CBC website serves ads featuring ‘cisgender,’ ‘pansexual’ and ‘Two-Spirit’ terminology

Ads appearing alongside CBC News stories are raising eyebrows over their prominent use of gender and sexual-identity labels
CBC website serves ads featuring ‘cisgender,’ ‘pansexual’ and ‘Two-Spirit’ terminology
CBC website serves ads featuring ‘cisgender,’ ‘pansexual’ and ‘Two-Spirit’ terminology
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Western Standard
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