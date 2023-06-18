CBC Logo

The federal court of Appeal has ruled in favour of CBC Radio's right to “free speech” regarding the use of the n-word. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the court overturned a Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) order that condemned a radio show for breaching the Broadcasting Act due to its offensive content.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

So if I called blackface the 'N' word, nobody knows what it means except CBC. The exact stupid reason we can only use letters instead of words so that we don't offend Liberals.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Like slandering anyone who opposes Trudeau’s destructive psychotic terrorism as a “far right white supremacist”

As the deliberate vilification and persecution of the “unvaxxed” has shown CBC are themselves a vile hate group organization

They are also anti white racists

Report Add Reply

