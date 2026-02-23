CBE urges province to spend more on students ahead of Budget 2026

Calgary Board of Education trustees are calling on the provincial government to spend more on public education in Budget 2026 on Thursday to address growing complexity in classrooms and rising costs for specialized learning supports.The board highlighted that consecutive trustees have pushed for funding to keep pace with student needs, noting that staff and families have consistently flagged the pressures on schools. In September, the CBE asked Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides for a $148M increase in funding, which could provide roughly $200,000 more to each school — enough to hire a teacher and two education assistants.CBE says its 251 schools are operating at near full capacity, with 70% over or at capacity and high schools averaging 107%. Over the past three years, more than 17,000 additional students joined the system, forcing some schools to cap new registrations and overflow students to other schools. The board warns that without more new schools and modernized learning spaces, families will face longer bus rides and reduced program flexibility..The board also noted the increasing demands of students with specialized learning needs, now numbering about 27,500, or 19% of the student population. About 3,800 of these students require significant support. Meanwhile, 31% of students are learning English as an Additional Language, nearly 18% higher than the provincial average. The board spends an extra $50M on these students beyond targeted provincial funding.Transportation funding remains a key concern. Over 27,000 CBE students ride buses daily, with 61% of the transportation budget covering students with complex learning needs. While the province provides $13M for this, actual costs are closer to $31M. Trustees are asking for an $18M increase to improve affordability and better reflect the true costs.“Public education is a cornerstone of a strong society and one of the most impactful investments we can make,” the board said. “By spending in today’s students, we are strengthening Alberta’s future.”