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UPDATED: CBSA crackdown flags 12 people at Calgary foreign student protest

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has confirmed officers visited a weeks-long demonstration held by international students in Calgary and identified 12 people as possibly inadmissible to Canada after conducting immigration-status checks.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has confirmed officers visited a weeks-long demonstration held by international students in Calgary and identified 12 people as possibly inadmissible to Canada after conducting immigration-status checks.X screenshot
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Calgary Police Service
Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Immigration
Danielle Smith
Cbsa
Calgary Police
Abpol
International Students
Immigration And Refugee Board Of Canada
Canada Border Service Agency
Illegal Activity
illegal immigrant
Portage College
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