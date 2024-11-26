CBSA intercepts 246 kg of cocaine at busy BC border crossings

The Canada Border Services Agency has announced the interception of large amounts of cocaine at crossings in British Columbia.In three separate incidents, 246 kg of the illicit substance was seized, preventing it from entering Canada.According to the CBSA, the first two incidents took place on October 18 and November 1 at the Pacific Highway Crossing in Surrey. In the former, authorities intercepted a commercial truck and via the Detector Dog Service discovered 70 bricks of suspected narcotics "concealed within one of the shipment's pallets" amounting to 82 kg of cocaine. In the latter, 100 bricks of cocaine amounting to 119 kg were located in the belly box of a commercial truck "concealed beneath lumber and a tarp." The third incident occurred at the nearby Aldergrove Commercial port of entry on November 9. In that case, a truck carrying lumber was intercepted and two bags filled with 40 bricks of suspected narcotics were discovered. That haul amounted to 45 kg of cocaine.The total amount of cocaine seized had an estimated street value of $6.6 million."These seizures are examples of the dedication and expertise of CBSA's border services officers as they continue to work hard each and every day to prevent illegal drugs from breaching our borders," CBSA Pacific Regional Director General Nina Patel said. "I also want to recognize and thank the RCMP for their ongoing cooperation to ensure public safety."Her sentiments were shared by Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc, who applauded the CBSA and RCMP for "work[ing] tirelessly to protect our borders and disrupt the activities of transnational crime groups.""With this significant seizure, it's illegal drugs that won't end up in our communities, and profit that won't end up in the hands of organized crime," he added. "Thank you to the CBSA and RCMP teams involved."