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CBSA officer arrested in Niagara-on-the-Lake over multi-million dollar drug and tobacco importation

The Canada Border Services Agency
The Canada Border Services AgencyCourtesy of CBC
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Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Canada Border Services Agency
Daniel Notarianni
Abhishek Abhishek

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