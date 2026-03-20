CBSA officer arrested in Niagara-on-the-Lake over multi-million dollar drug and tobacco importation

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer has been charged in connection with a major smuggling operation at the Queenston-Lewiston border crossing in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, federal police say.The investigation began after CBSA reported concerns about officer Daniel Notarianni, leading the RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region to probe his actions. Authorities allege Notarianni allowed a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products, and tobacco to enter Canada in violation of CBSA policy. The truck driver, Abhishek Abhishek, was also arrested and charged.RCMP executed a warrant for Notarianni’s arrest on March 6.. Both men now face multiple charges, including conspiracy to import Schedule I drugs, trafficking controlled substances, importation of Schedule I drugs, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, distribution of Schedule I cannabis, and transportation and possession of tobacco for sale.Notarianni is scheduled to appear in court on March 18, while Abhishek appeared on March 13.“This investigation highlights the strength of the partnership between the RCMP and the CBSA in maintaining a secure border,” said Supt. Dale Foote, officer in charge of Border Integrity, Federal Policing – Central Region. “When the CBSA brought this information forward, our members were able to respond quickly and carry out a careful, impartial investigation. The charges announced today reflect our commitment to upholding the law with integrity and consistency.”