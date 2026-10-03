CBSA paid $3.1 million to settle workplace misconduct complaints since 2020

CALGARY — The Canada Border Services Agency has reached 91 confidential settlements involving workplace misconduct allegations since 2020, paying complainants more than $3.1 million, according to records reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.The figures were disclosed in a response tabled in the House of Commons. The agency said every settlement memorandum includes a confidentiality clause. Sixteen settlements were reached last year in cases involving discrimination, abuse of authority and other misconduct.Settlement payments over the six-year period totalled $3,114,211. The agency also reported $150.5 million in legal fees, but said that amount covers all legal services. It did not identify how much of that spending was tied to workplace complaints.The records show 46 employees were fired for wrongdoing and 389 were suspended during the same period. No employees were demoted or removed from supervisory positions, the agency said.The disclosure came in response to a question from Conservative MP Rhonda Kirkland, who sought details of settlements involving allegations of harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment, workplace violence, reprisal, retaliation or abuse of authority..Auditors breach CBSA secure facilities, access passport data and confidential files.Kirkland had earlier urged the Commons public safety committee to investigate misconduct at the agency. She told the committee an employee had tearfully described being demoted while on sick leave for cancer treatment.Other women said they had been reprimanded for taking pregnancy leave, Kirkland said.“We are dealing with a systemic issue,” Kirkland told the committee. She said people who had approached her knew of at least 50 women with similar accounts.“There are hundreds of young women currently working as officers at the Agency who are afraid to say something,” she said. “They are afraid of reprisal.”Kirkland also said whistleblowers told her agency executives had ignored requests to investigate wrongdoing. Access to information records disclosed in April showed executives convened discussions about how to address discrimination and harassment after she raised concerns.In its response to Parliament, the CBSA said it was working to improve its handling of harassment complaints. The agency president had assigned a senior executive to review the structures, policies and systems used to address workplace harassment and discrimination, it said.The agency did not provide a breakdown of legal spending related to the complaints.