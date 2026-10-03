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CBSA paid $3.1 million to settle workplace misconduct complaints since 2020

The Canada Border Services Agency has reached 91 confidential settlements involving workplace misconduct allegations since 2020, paying complainants more than $3.1 million.
The Canada Border Services Agency has reached 91 confidential settlements involving workplace misconduct allegations since 2020, paying complainants more than $3.1 million. Western Standard Files
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House Of Commons
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Misconduct
Canadian Border Services Agency
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Rhonda Kirkland
workplace misconduct
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