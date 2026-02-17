CBSA seizes 266 kg of meth at Blue Water Bridge in Ontario

TORONTO — A 29-year-old Woodstock, Ont., man is facing drug importation and trafficking charges after Canada Border Services Agency officers seized more than 266 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at the Blue Water Bridge earlier this month.According to the Canada Border Services Agency, a commercial truck arriving from the United States on Feb. 4 was referred for a secondary examination at the Point Edward port of entry.During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers, assisted by a detector dog, located 16 duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The narcotics weighed a total of 266.4 kilograms, the agency said..The CBSA arrested Kulbir Singh, 29, of Woodstock, and transferred him and the seized drugs to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.Singh has been charged with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.In a statement, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said border officers serve as a first line of defence against transnational crime and thanked the CBSA and RCMP for their work..Michael Prosia, regional director general for the CBSA’s southern Ontario region, said the seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of border officers in intercepting illegal drugs.Supt. Dale Foote, officer in charge of border integrity with the RCMP’s federal policing central region, said organized crime groups rely on drug trafficking to fund other criminal activity and described the seizure as a disruption to crime in southern Ontario.The CBSA said that since Jan. 1, 2025, officers in southern Ontario have seized 616.5 kilograms of methamphetamine arriving from the United States..The federal government has committed $1.3 billion toward strengthening border security and the immigration system.In 2025, CBSA detector dog service teams conducted 29,486 searches, resulting in 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms and currency, as well as the discovery of 13,986 high-risk food, plant and animal items.Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Information about criminal activity can also be reported to local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act violations can result in prosecution. Foreign nationals convicted of such offences may face removal from Canada and a ban on re-entry.