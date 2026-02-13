CBSA seizes more than 1,000 kg of narcotics at Coutts border crossing

CBSA officers at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta seized a total of 1,010 kg of narcotics from three separate commercial trucks in late 2025, including cocaine, methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and dode (opium poppies).Authorities are just revealing details of the November arrest and haven't released any names of the people involved.On November 26, a truck carrying electrolyte beverages destined for Calgary was searched with the help of the CBSA’s Detector Dog Service, resulting in the seizure of 461 kg of cocaine, 43 kg of suspected heroin, and 1 gram of opium hidden in the cab. The driver was arrested for smuggling.A second truck inspected on December 2, hauling an empty trailer, yielded 300 kg of cocaine and 400 grams of suspected dode. The driver was arrested.On December 18, officers examined a truck carrying vacuum parts, again with the assistance of the Detector Dog Service, and discovered 206 kg of methamphetamine concealed inside. That driver was also arrested for smuggling.All drivers and narcotics were turned over to the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region..“This string of significant seizures exemplifies the dedication of CBSA officers who tirelessly defend our borders and protect our communities from dangerous drugs and organized crime groups,” said Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General of the CBSA Prairie Region, added, “CBSA officers remain vigilant and dedicated to keeping harmful drugs off our streets. Alongside our RCMP law enforcement partners, we are keeping Canadians safe by securing our borders and disrupting crime.”In 2025, CBSA officers in Alberta were responsible for 1,292 narcotics seizures, including 1,054 kg of cocaine and 279 kg of methamphetamine. Detector Dog Service teams carried out 29,486 searches, uncovering 13,986 high-risk food, plant, and animal items, along with 34,810 seizures of drugs, firearms, and currency.Canada is spending $1.3 billion to bolster border security and strengthen the immigration system while keeping Canadians safe.